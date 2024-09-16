Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The new additions to The Voice‘s Season 26 cast are, to quote Michael Bublé’s signature hit, everything! For the latest round of NBC’s singing competition, the Canadian crooner and hip hop legend Snoop Dogg join Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani as coaches.

“I was really nervous to do the show,” admits Bublé to TV Insider. “But from what I hear from the crew that’s been there all 14 years, is that there’s been nothing like this [group of coaches]. We’re just a group that gelled and really complement each other, really liked each other. I think it’s a special thing, and I really can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re going have a tremendous time watching.”

Below, Bublé breaks out the bubbly for his latest gig.

[At the time of this conversation], you’ve been shooting for a few weeks now. How are you liking the show?

Michael Bublé: It’s intense. But it’s the best job I’ve ever had. My mom and dad came today to see the first taping and they were like, “This is the greatest show on earth.” It’s electric.

Can you describe your coaching style?

I hope it’s self-deprecating, and gentle. It’s not a game for me. And I know it’s a competition, but there’s nothing funny about someone’s dream, you know? I take it very seriously.

Did you and Snoop bond, as the two new guys on staff?

I don’t think it has anything to do with us being new. The first time we met, we just clicked, you know? Honestly, we’re a good fit. We laugh a lot together. I’m a big fan of that guy, as an artist and as a human being.

Are you performing this season too?

Absolutely. Snoop, Reba, Gwen and I sang together. And yeah, we sing a lot. We sing every day. [Laughs]

What’s your strategy for building an unbeatable team?

I’ve not just looked at voices, I’ve looked at the artistry, the craft. I’ve really tried to build a team of people who are confident. They’re singers, songwriters, entertainers. I’ve got a little bit of everything—R&B, pop and country.

You were an adviser during Season 3. How is this experience different?

Oh, it’s so much cooler because I love getting to work with the artists. I’ve had the most amazing journey, and I’ve had my dream come true. The fact that I can be a part of helping someone else, in their life, do that same thing, there’s nothing better. It’s really fulfilling.

Historically, the show has featured a lot of competition between the coaches. Would you say that you feel that heat?

I don’t think that any of us got to the positions we’re in without being competitive, but all of us know who we are and who we want to be. And so, while it’s competitive, we never cut each other down. There’s always humor. There’s always love. It’s going to be different than other seasons. I think that in other seasons, that there may have been a bit more edge, but the drama will come from what’s at stake for our artists, and for us as coaches and human beings.

The Voice, Season 26 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, NBC