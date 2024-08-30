Ice-T Hits Back At ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fan Who Said Show Has ‘Started To Go Woke’

Ice-T doesn’t have the time or patience for any “political s***” as he shut down a Law & Order: SVU fan who claimed the long-running show has gone “woke.”

The rapper and actor, who has played NYPD detective/sergeant Odafin Tutuola on the NBC drama since 2000, hit back at a social media user on Tuesday, August 27, after being asked, “Did they write SVU back to normal yet? It started to go woke.”

Ice-T quoted the post on X (formerly Twitter), responding, “What the F is Woke? lol Like I give a F***.”

Following his post, a MAGA parody account jokingly explained what “woke” meant, writing, “Woke means tearing down my John Wayne statues and forcing me to erect a Spider-Man fountain that sprays gay beer on my lawn that turns it into astroturf.”

Ice-T quoted this response, adding, “That sounds Dope… F John Wayne.”

The Grammy-winning artist later returned to X to clarify his stance, writing, “I stay outta Political s***. Like I said before… The Blue Vs The Red… It’s GangBangin to me.”

Many fans appreciated Ice-T’s comments, with one X user replying, “Better off Bro, people get to emotional and too attached, I wish everyone good fortune.”

“Yup! same. It’s weird how rare this seems to be the case,” said another.

“You know what that’s a good take on it lol, they do beef like it’s gang warfare,” wrote one X user.

“Doesn’t matter who your voting for Ice T, your solid in my eyes,” added another.

After various online publications picked up Ice-T’s posts, the rapper returned to X to comment on the situation, writing, “Oh S***… Fd around and went Viral… lol.”

Ice-T first joined the Dick Wolf police procedural in the second season back in 2000. He will continue in his role in the upcoming 26th season alongside regulars Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 9/8c, NBC

