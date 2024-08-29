It looks like Elliott Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) brother Randall will be sticking around for a more expanded role in Season 5 of the Law & Order franchise spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The once-estranged older sibling of fan-favorite Stabler, Randall arrived in Season 4 of the series, its last on NBC before making the move exclusively to NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock. According to Deadline, the promotion of Norris means Randall will likely feature in most if not all Season 5 episodes after featuring in nine of Season 4’s 13 installments.

As fans will recall, Randall is the successful real estate developer brother of Elliott, and he surfaced in Season 4 to help care for their mother Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn). It was revealed in Season 4 that there was an ongoing tension between Elliott and Randall that was connected to Randall leaving the family when he was young due to an event involving their father.

In addition to Randall, Season 4 made way for the inclusion of the youngest Stabler brother Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter), who like Norris appeared in a recurring role. It’s unclear if Trotter will also be promoted after he ended up becoming an informant for the OCCB.

This is just the latest news about Norris on TV as the Breaking Bad vet is also set to feature in Season 4 of CBS‘s cozy comedy Ghosts, in which he’ll play dad to Rose McIver‘s Samantha. Norris also made a splash earlier this year playing a judge in the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

As mentioned, above, Norris is best known for his role as Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad and its subsequent prequel spinoff Better Call Saul, his other television credits include The Big Bang Theory, Under the Dome, Scandal, and Get Shorty. Stay tuned for more on Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s return as we await news on the Season 5 premiere date among other details.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Peacock