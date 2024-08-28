American Idol alum Scotty McCreery is being praised by fans when he halted his concert on Saturday, August 24th at Colorado’s State Fair to intervene when he witnessed a man allegedly hit a woman in the audience.

In a video captured by a fan and posted to Facebook, McCreery stopped mid-song to direct his attention to the conflict in the crowd. “Hey, hey, hey! Right here. That’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery addressed the alleged attacker. The singer who won Season 10 of the long-running music competition series American Idol was in the middle of singing “It Matters to Her,” when the incident occurred.

As McCreery addressed the situation from the stage, his band also halted playing with the singer calling out to security. “Absolutely not,” McCreery continued to say from the stage, adding, “Who just hit the lady?” before he said, “Police, security! Is she okay?”

“Get the heck out of here,” McCreery continued to address the alleged assailant to which the audience cheered on the singer. “What are you doing?” McCreery continued to chastise the individual who received boos from the audience who cheered on the singer.

After the disruption began to die down, McCreery made sure to add, “Wherever you are, that’s the definition of a coward… hitting a lady… Get the heck out of here, dude.”

Now 30, McCreery was first introduced to fans in 2011 when he competed on American Idol, he beat out runner-up Lauren Alaina for the top prize, becoming the tenth winner. Since then, he’s been nominated for and won several awards over the years including the Best New Artist Award from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Below, see some of the fan reactions to McCreery’s intervening in the incident, and let us know what you think of the event in the comments section, below.

@ScottyMcCreery stopping his show at the @colostatefair because some scumbag hit his girlfriend! Good for you Scotty! pic.twitter.com/I6EDTJPYU4 — Matt Centner (@CentnerMatt) August 25, 2024

Mad respect for Scotty even more so now~ The definition of a coward: hitting a lady.

– Scotty McCreery https://t.co/51UkJAegzN — Kim Kendall (@MsKimKendall) August 28, 2024