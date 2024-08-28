They’re baaaack! After more than a year of waiting, the greatest (kind of) adventurers in Exandria have returned, as The Legend of Vox Machina gears up for its explosive (and mostly angst-filled) third season where massive dragons who want to take over the world are only a small part of the challenges the group faces. Now a reluctant-team-turned-family, there are daddy-daughter issues, budding romances, shaky alliances at play. And, oh yeah, there’s also that fateful deal that rogue Vax’ildan (Liam O’Brien) made with the Raven Queen…

So, what awaits Vox Machina in Season 3 of the hit adult animated series? If the newly released official trailer from Prime Video and Critical Role is any indication, we’re in for one heck of a ride—one where Vox Machina must journey to the depths of hell if they have any hope of saving Exandria from Thordak the Cinder King (the late Lance Reddick) and his army known as the “Chroma Conclave.” (And those creatures in hell do not look friendly…)

It’s become common knowledge that this particular arc and the story of these dragons would stretch over two seasons, which makes this round of episodes—12 in total, with three dropping on the streamer each week— even more highly anticipated. When we last left our heroes at the end of season two, they had retrieved four “Vestiges of Divergence”, a.k.a. magical artifacts that can give them powers to help them defeat the dragons: legendary bow Fenthras, an armor known as the Deathwalker’s Ward, the blade Mythcraver and gauntlets called Titanstone Knuckles.

Thanks to Scanlan (Sam Riegel) and Mythcarver, they managed to slay the ancient black dragon Umbrasyl (Matthew Mercer) and upon returning to Whitestone, the team was met with a surprise: a private meeting with Raishan (Cree Summer), one of the dragons from the Chroma Conclave. Raishan’s goal? To form an alliance with Vox Machina and defeat Thordak together. As seen in the trailer (set to the song “Bang Your Head” from AWOLNATION’s newest album, The Phantom Five), even though they might not exactly trust Raishan, they’re going to need all the help they can get as Thordak’s army wreaks havoc Tal’Dorei.

For longtime Critical Role fans who have followed the tabletop roleplay campaign on which the series is based, the trailer includes plenty of Easter eggs and moments to get excited about: a kiss between Vax and Marisha Ray)’s Keyleth, an intimate moment between Vex (Laura Bailey) and Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) and glimpses of fan-favorite characters such as Stephanie Beatriz‘s Kima of Vord and Indira Varma’s Allura Vysoren (might they be looking for the white dragon Vorugal in that setting?) But Vax’s ominious voieover at the trailer’s beginning—“the future is frightening. It’s a future that hasn’t yet been written”—sets the tone, reminding us that we’re in for an emotional, intense and epic ride.

Vox Machina, your adventures await.

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 3 Premiere, October 3, Prime Video