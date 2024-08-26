The beloved and long-running PBS drama Call the Midwife is currently in production for its 14th season. As it stands, if you’re an American viewer, Netflix may have been the platform that gave you access to the show’s previous installments. Select seasons are available to stream on the platform, but when does the most recent release, Call the Midwife Season 13, come to Netflix? Happily, that streaming premiere date has just been set.

How many seasons of Call the Midwife are on Netflix?

Fans can check out Seasons 1-12 of Call the Midwife on Netflix. Seasons can also be rented on YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video. In-season new episodes are available to stream for free at the same time they premiere on local PBS television stations. Episodes remain available for free streaming from their TV premiere date up until 30 days after the season finale airs.

When does Call the Midwife Season 13 come to Netflix?

Call the Midwife Season 13 will be available to stream on Netflix as of Monday, September 2 at 3 a.m. ET in the U.S. Season 13 aired from March 17 to May 5, 2024 on PBS.

Is the Call the Midwife Christmas special on Netflix?

All nine episodes from Call the Midwife Season 13, including its Christmas special, will be included in the September 2 Netflix drop. The 2024 holiday special will premiere on December 25 at 8/7c on PBS.

When does Call the Midwife Season 14 come out?

The series first premieres in the UK on BBC, and then it premieres in the US a few months later. Season 14 has been in production for some time now (the show’s Instagram page announced it was officially back in production on April 29, see above), and it will likely debut in January 2025 on BBC, if past season release dates are any indication.

What is Call the Midwife Season 14 about?

Call the Midwife was originally set in the 1950s when it first premiered, chronicling the colorful world of midwifery and family life in London’s East End. As confirmed in the show’s Instagram announcement above, Season 14 is set in the 1970s.

Call the Midwife, Season 14 Premiere, TBA, PBS