Trump Indicates He May Opt Out Of Presidential Debate Against Harris: ‘Stay Tuned’

Donald Trump may not be debating Kamala Harris after all.

On Sunday night (August 25), Trump took to Truth Social to criticize ABC News and question as to why he would debate Harris on “such a network.” The pair are due to duke it out on Sept.10.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” Trump wrote in his post.

The former president went on to reference an incident involving ABC News contributor Donna Brazile as another reason as to why participating in the debate may no longer interest him. During the 2016 election, Brazile tipped off Hillary Clinton’s campaign about questions ahead of a CNN debate and town hall.

“Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton?” Trump wrote.

He also questioned whether ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, with whom he is involved in litigation, would be involved, though there is no indication he would be. “Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now?” Trump asked.

“They’ve got lots of questions to answer!!!” Trump wrote. “What did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”

Trump had previously agreed to an ABC News-hosted debate with President Biden for Sept. 10. After Biden was replaced on the Democratic ticket by Harris, Trump questioned whether he would still participate. Eventually, the debate was confirmed by both sides. Trump pushed for additional debate on Fox News and NBC News in September, but the Harris campaign said it would only agree to the ABC News event before entering discussions on a second presidential debate.

The Sept. 10 debate is scheduled to be held in Philadelphia, and will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis. The vice presidential debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance is set to take place on Oct. 1, hosted by CBS News in New York City.