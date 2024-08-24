Nicole Eggert Says ‘Baywatch’ Docuseries Gives Her ‘Motivation’ During Breast Cancer Battle

Even as she battles breast cancer, Nicole Eggert is staying busy. The Baywatch alum is finding “motivation” as a producer of After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, a docuseries that premieres Wednesday, August 28, on Hulu.

“I’m on a wild roller coaster ride,” Eggert, who was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023, told People in a new interview. “There’s ups and downs, and I just try to wake up every day feeling really positive and ready to handle whatever is coming at me, to be honest with you.”

In addition to the docuseries, Eggert is also busy as a mom to daughters Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 13. “Having a young daughter and having this project has been a great motivation for me to not just sit and think about my health and my wellbeing,” she said. “It’s giving me purpose. It’s keeping me driven every day. I think the timing of life is always for a reason. It’s been a great distraction, and my daughters kept me on my toes.”

Eggert played lifeguard Summer Quinn on the syndicated hit Baywatch from 1992 to 1994 and returned to the role for the 2003 TV movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. Now she and her former costars are reflecting on that era for After Baywatch.

The docuseries “delivers a nostalgic and insightful exploration of Baywatch, the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world’s most famous lifeguards to life,” ABC News Studios explains. “Through dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, this docuseries unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California’s beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage ‘sex sells.’”

As for her health saga, Eggert gave fans a hopeful update on Instagram on July 26, saying her surgeons told her that her body “fully responded” to the chemo. “There’s no detectable cancer in that area, and I have the green light to go ahead and schedule surgery,” she said through tears. “This will be a mastectomy and reconstruction, and this is gonna be a whole journey on its own, but it worked. It worked. It worked.”

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, August 28, Hulu