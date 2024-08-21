Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Summer is coming to an end, which means the holiday season is right around the corner! Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison are teaming up for Great American Family‘s Home Sweet Christmas (working title), which will be a part of the network’s Great American Christmas 2024 lineup. A release date has not been revealed.

TV Insider previously announced that Bure and Mathison would star in Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells. The film will not go into production in 2024. Bure’s two Christmas films for Great American Family this upcoming holiday season are Home Sweet Christmas and A Christmas Less Traveled.

Home Sweet Christmas follows Sophie Marlow (Bure), a successful mergers and acquisitions attorney, who is called home to Waynesbridge, Washington, following her great uncle’s passing. Uncle Henry left Sophie 60% ownership in his Marlow Maple Meadows, a sprawling patch of sugar maple forest.

Though Sophie hasn’t been on the property in decades, she immediately begins retracing the happy steps of her youth before encountering Sam (Mathison), her long-lost, childhood friend. Sam has returned to the farm after learning Henry left him the other 40% of the property. The legacy property means a quick sale is likely, though Sophie and Sam will discover neither of them is ready to let go just yet.

Great American Family’s 2024 schedule also includes A Vintage Christmas starring Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell; Love at the Kettle (working title) starring Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega; and A Christmas Less Traveled starring Bure and Eric Johnson.

Bure is also executive producing the film alongside Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Gerald Webb, Trevor McWhinney, Paula Elle, and Martin Wood. The film is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Supervising producers include Jonathan Shore, Robyn Wiener, Michael Shepard, and David Oland serves as associate producer.

