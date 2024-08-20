Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Former Dancing With the Stars champion Bobby Bones has fired back after criticisms of his 2018 victory made by long-time DWTS dancer and judge Julianne Hough.

The drama started when Hough appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on August 18 alongside country singer Mickey Guyton. During the interview, a viewer asked if there were any former Mirrorball Trophy winners who Hough “strongly disagreed” with.

Before she could answer, Guyton replied, “Bobby Bones,” who won the dancing competition series in 2018. Hough considered this for a moment before replying, “I actually agree with you, and I think it’s because of the fan base. It’s all about fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer.”

Bones took to his Instagram page on Monday (August 19) to address the comments, admitting that he “takes pride” in being called the “worst dancer” in the show’s history.

“Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live had Julianne Hough on,” Bones said in a video. “I’ve met [her] a couple of times, and she’s awesome. Julianne Hough… no slander from me. But they asked [her] who’s the worst ever, and she was being a bit diplomatic, and Mickey Guyton, of all people, was like ‘Bobby Bones.'”

“I was the worst dancer; I take pride in that!” Bones exclaimed. “Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show, but I can’t dance now, couldn’t dance then. But you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it’s not evil or an empire, but me and you (points to camera)! We did it together.”

Bones won the competition alongside pro dancer Sharna Burgess in 2018. Despite receiving low scores from the judges, the radio personality won the title due to America’s votes, beating out Zombies actor Milo Manheim, who finished second, actress and activist Evanna Lynch, who placed third, and influencer Alexis Ren, who came in fourth.

“I’m the greatest champion ever. I didn’t say I was the greatest dancer, but the greatest champion ever,” Bones continued. “I’m the man of the people. I’m the man that you guys selected,” he continued, adding, “But Mickey Guyton, what the…? Julianne Hough, you’re cool.”

He concluded, “I’m a terrible dancer, I was a terrible dancer, but they changed the rules after I left because the fan vote was so good.”

Fans jumped into the comments to defend Bones, with one commenter writing, “You WON ….WE WON….it is what it is, you can’t dance you own that but you are you…..YOURE REAL NOT FAKE.”

Another added, “THAT RIGHT BABY!!! I had my whole family voting as many times as they allowed!”

“I saw worse over the years but we still voted and you won! But, Mickey Guyton…really??? How could she?” said another.

Another wrote, “I voted for you! I got everyone’s phone in my household and voted for you off their phones too!”