‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Sets Premiere Date — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)

The next installment of the Monster anthology from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will be streaming soon.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will premiere on Thursday, September 19 on Netflix. The streaming service announced the date with a new teaser clip, which you can watch above.

This next part in the true-crime anthology series comes after the success of Dahmer. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story chronicles the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. The prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, but the brothers claimed—as they still do to this day while serving life sentences without the possibility of parole—that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at their parents’ hands. The installment dives into the case and asks the audience, who are the real monsters?

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch star as Lyle and Erik, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny playing their parents, José and Kitty. Nathan Lane stars as Dominick Dunne, and Ari Graynor plays Leslie Abramson. The cast also includes Leslie Grossman (Judalon Smyth), Dallas Roberts (Dr. Jerome Oziel), Paul Adelstein (David Conn), Jason Butler Harner (Det. Les Zoeller), Enrique Murciano (Carlos Baralt), Michael Gladis (Tim Rutten), Drew Powell (Det. Tom Linehan), Charlie Hall (Craig Cignarelli), Gil Ozeri (Dr. William Vicary), Jeff Perry (Peter Hoffman), Tessa Auberjonois (Dr. Laurel Oziel), Tanner Stine (Perry Berman), Larry Clarke (Brian Andersen), Jade Pettyjohn (Jamie Pisarcik), and Marlene Forte (Marta Cano).

Joining creators Murphy and Brennan as executive producers are Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, David McMillan, Louise Shore, Carl Franklin, and Bardem. Brennan, Max Winkler, Paris Barclay, Michael Uppendahl, and Franklin directed the series, which is written by Murphy, McMillan, Todd Kubrak, Brennan, and Reilly Smith.

