‘The Price Is Right’: Snoop Dogg Is Good Luck Charm For Contestants

The Price Is Right continues to share classic moments on its social media channels while viewers wait for the new season, and a video posted on Thursday (August 8) included Snoop Dogg proving to be the world’s best good luck charm. With the hip-hop icon gaining new fans at the Summer Olympics, TPIR bosses clearly thought it perfect timing to remember his appearance on the game show.

The clip in question was posted on the official The Price is Right Instagram page and featured Snoop’s 2012 appearance on the game show’s Celebrity Week. Snoop is seen giving advice and moral support to contestants in games such as Plinko, Push Over, Range Game, and Check Out.

It turns out that Snoop is a Price is Right wizard, as each contestant wins big due to his help. In Plinko, the Paris Olympics correspondent guides a woman to exactly where to drop the disc to land in the $10,000 slot. He then advises another woman where to stop during Push Over and correctly points out the incorrect item during a price guessing game.

“Music legend ✅ Sports correspondent legend ✅ Price is Right legend ✅ Is there anything he *can’t* do?” the Price is Right page captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

In the clip, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper is seen celebrating and dancing with the contestants after each win. For those unfamiliar, Celebrity Week sees the stars playing alongside regular contestants and raising money for a charity of their choice.

At the time, Snoop was playing for the Snoop Youth Football League, his sports charity for inner-city youth, which he created in 2005. The organization aims to give underprivileged children the opportunity to play sports and develop important value systems they might otherwise miss out on.

By the end of the episode, Snoop had raised over $72,000 for his charity, and fulfilled one of his childhood dreams. A self-confessed Price is Right fan, the Grammy-nominated artist said he used to watch the show while skipping school.

“That feeling was still there,” he said told Syracuse.com about his appearance on the show. “It’s like it never left.”

Fans loved rewatching these classic Snoop moments and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“He’s literally done every side quest there is in life,” wrote one commenter.

“Snoop is living his best life!! I love that for him,” said another.

Another added, “Y’all need to invite him back. Make it like an annual thing.”

“I love that it is so so obvious he is a fan who watches the show,” wrote one fan.

“Uncle Snoop said everybody eats,” quipped another.