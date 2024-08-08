[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1.]

Cobra Kai still has some punches to pull in the upcoming two parts of the Netflix karate drama’s sixth and final season. After Season 6 Part 1’s debut and ahead of Part 2 (which will premiere on November 15), TV Insider spoke with Jacob Bertrand about Hawk’s future, his friendship with Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Tory’s (Peyton List) betrayal, and the series finale.

“Part 2 is probably the most action-packed chunk of Cobra Kai ever,” Bertrand revealed. “There are so many fights in it, and there’s just so much turmoil. It gets worse before it gets better.”

Part 1 ended with Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai preparing to face off at the Sekai Taikai, but Kreese (Martin Kove) had one last trick up his sleeve. Still reeling from the death of her mother, Tory jumped ship to Cobra Kai.

“I think Hawk understands where she’s coming from after seeing what happened at the captain fight,” Bertrand said about Tory’s decision. “I definitely think Hawk is on Johnny’s side when it comes to how that should have been handled. I think if anyone can understand how manipulative and sort of seductive the call of Kreese and the call of Cobra Kai is, it’s Hawk. Tori’s going through one of the hardest times in her life, and it’s so brutal for her.”

As the show bids farewell, the Cobra Kai kids are getting ready for the next chapter of their lives: college. Hawk and Demetri hit a low point in their friendship over their futures.

“Hawk and Demetri have had their problems, but most of it has been Demetri bringing Hawk back to the light, back from the dark side,” the actor noted. “And now this is just good old fashioned, I have an opinion on something, you have an opinion on something, and they’re completely different. They don’t align, and I kind of hate that. They both, in a way, believe that they’re right. It’s hard to see.”

He added, “I think they’re at that point where neither wants to apologize. Demetri may be reacting too greatly to what’s happening, but Hawk told him about this in the absolute worst possible way.”

When it comes to life after high school, Bertrand told TV Insider that Hawk might want to explore “the party life that he missed in high school and a lot of the things that he missed in high school. He’s young and naive and doesn’t realize that’s fleeting and having a friend like Demetri means way more than you know.”

Over the course of Cobra Kai’s run, Hawk’s always-growing mohawk became his signature hairstyle. The iconic mohawk was shaved off in Season 4, but he’s since revived the spiky ‘do. Now that he’s done with the show, will he ever grow it back?

“Outside of Cobra Kai, probably not,” Bertrand admitted. “If it was ever some sort of Cobra Kai comeback thing, if other people were involved, yeah, it’d have to be the same team. It’d have to be the same actors coming back. If everyone wanted to come back, I would say, ‘Screw it. Give me, like, three months to grow my hair. I’ll be there with the mohawk.'”

As for how he reacted to reading the series finale, Bertrand said, “I felt great actually. I was really nervous because I was so curious what they’re going to do with everyone’s characters. But reading it, I just had a really nice little smile on my face, and I was really happy with how they handled everyone’s characters. I was happy with Hawk’s sendoff.”

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 28, Netflix

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Part 3 Premiere, 2025, Netflix