How well do you know NCIS after 21 seasons and counting? Well, here’s your chance to test your knowledge and win a copy of the NCIS Season 21 DVD!

Ahead of Season 22 premiering on CBS (on Monday, October 14 ahead of the new prequel NCIS: Origins), you can catch up on the episodes you might have missed. What better time to catch up with the team of special agents — Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) led by Alden Parker (Gary Cole), with forensic scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) — as they solve cases involving the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

The NCIS Season 21 DVD set will be released on Tuesday, August 13, but five lucky participants in our quiz, selected at random from those who received a perfect score, will receive a copy! The sweepstakes will run through Wednesday, August 14 at 5 p.m. ET.

The three-disc collection includes every episode of the season—also be sure to check out after aftershow, NCIS: Case Closed, here for insight from the stars about each one—as well as exclusive special features. That bonus content includes: 21 Seasons and Counting: An Inside Look at NCIS Season 21; NCIS in Action: Behind the Stunts; Farewell Ducky: Celebrating David McCallum; Ruah’s Rules: Directing NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Audio Commentary: “The Stories We Leave Behind” by Brian Dietzen and Scott Williams.

McCallum died at the age of 90 in September 2023. NCIS paid tribute to both the actor and his character in the Season 21 episode, “The Stories We Leave Behind,” written by Dietzen and Williams. “Ruah’s Rules” refers to Daniela Ruah, the NCIS: LA star who directed episodes of both the mothership and the Hawai’i spinoff during the 2023-2024 season.

Take the quiz below, then let us know how you did in the comments section.