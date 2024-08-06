Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Dateline’ Warning to Henry Golding Cracks Up Fans

Kelly Clarkson had the studio audience of her daytime talk show in fits of laughter on Monday (August 5) after she warned Henry Golding about the dangers of hiking with strangers.

The Crazy Rich Asians star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he opened up about a recent hiking trip in Yosemite. He showed off an incredible photo of himself standing atop a mountain, revealing that his hiking companion, Kraig Adams, took the snap.

“It was like a two-day hike, but people do it in a day. My knees turned to jelly like halfway through this thing,” Golding explained. “And I was like, ‘I cannot quit on this guy.’ Because I hit him up on Instagram. I was like, ‘You have to take me hiking whenever you get the chance.’ And finally a year later…”

A surprised Clarkson cut Golding off to ask, “Wait, you didn’t know this dude?”

“No, I didn’t know him, but I’ve been following him,” Golding responded.

“Have you ever heard of Dateline?” Clarkson quipped, to which the studio audience burst into laughter.

Golding laughed, admitting, “I’m kind of strange like that. I love meeting people who are really passionate about what they do. And if it’s in the interests that I love, I’ll hit them up and be like, ‘Oh my God, feed me all the information that you have.’ I like kind of collecting that.”

While Golding might not have known his hiking buddy that well, Adams is a popular YouTuber with almost 800,000 subscribers. Adams is known for sharing hiking videos, tackling mountains in places like Brazil, New Zealand, and Spain.

After the official Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram shared the clip, fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions.

“This guy is about to get a lot of DMs from “passionate hikers,”” joked one commenter.

Another wrote, “@kraigadams is a phenomenal hiker, how lucky to do a hike with him!”

“Haha mamma have u heard of dateline,” said another.

Another user said they’d done the same Yosemite hike, writing, “Hardest hike of my life that I’m happy to have done and never do again.”