Leroy Jethro Gibbs is back in the N(C)IS hat and jacket once again. CBS has released a first look at the upcoming prequel, NCIS: Origins, and it puts its central character in some familiar(ish) gear.

The two photos, which you can see above and below, feature Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs decked out in an NIS hat and jacket presumably at a crime scene, and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, sitting with his legs up on his desk.

NCIS: Origins kicks off on Monday, October 14 at 9/8c with a two-hour premiere (and moves to its usual 10/9c slot a week later). It follows the young Gibbs in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS with Mark Harmon, who played the character for 19 seasons on the mothership and serves as narrator (and an executive producer). Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Schmid, Muse Watson on NCIS).

“We’re seeing [Mike] at a point in his life where he has paved his own way and earned the respect of the agency,” Schmid previously told TV Insider. “Now he has the opportunity to build a team that he sees as being some of the most promising agents in NCIS. We get to meet those people and see those people grow. He is still at a point where he gets to mentor Gibbs. I think we’ll get to see why Gibbs was who the world fell in love with in the original NCIS and how he came to be that way. And Mike Franks is a big part of that.”

The cast, in addition to Stowell and Schmid, also includes Mariel Molino (as Lala Dominguez), Tyla Abercrumbie (as Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (as Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (as Bernard “Randy” Randolf).

What do you think of these first looks at Stowell and Schmid as Gibbs and Mike? Let us know in the comments section, below.

NCIS: Origins, Series Premiere, Monday, October 14, 9/8c, CBS