‘NCIS: Origins’ First Look: See Austin Stowell & Kyle Schmid as Young Gibbs & Mike Franks (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'
Greg Gayne / CBS

NCIS Team Ziva Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

$38.95
Buy Now

Leroy Jethro Gibbs is back in the N(C)IS hat and jacket once again. CBS has released a first look at the upcoming prequel, NCIS: Origins, and it puts its central character in some familiar(ish) gear.

The two photos, which you can see above and below, feature Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs decked out in an NIS hat and jacket presumably at a crime scene, and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, sitting with his legs up on his desk.

Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks in 'NCIS: Origins'

Sonja Flemming / CBS

NCIS: Origins kicks off on Monday, October 14 at 9/8c with a two-hour premiere (and moves to its usual 10/9c slot a week later). It follows the young Gibbs in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS with Mark Harmon, who played the character for 19 seasons on the mothership and serves as narrator (and an executive producer). Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Schmid, Muse Watson on NCIS).

“We’re seeing [Mike] at a point in his life where he has paved his own way and earned the respect of the agency,” Schmid previously told TV Insider. “Now he has the opportunity to build a team that he sees as being some of the most promising agents in NCIS. We get to meet those people and see those people grow. He is still at a point where he gets to mentor Gibbs. I think we’ll get to see why Gibbs was who the world fell in love with in the original NCIS and how he came to be that way. And Mike Franks is a big part of that.”

Everything We Know So Far About Gibbs Prequel Series 'NCIS: Origins'
Related

Everything We Know So Far About Gibbs Prequel Series 'NCIS: Origins'

The cast, in addition to Stowell and Schmid, also includes Mariel Molino (as Lala Dominguez), Tyla Abercrumbie (as Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (as Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (as Bernard “Randy” Randolf).

What do you think of these first looks at Stowell and Schmid as Gibbs and Mike? Let us know in the comments section, below.

NCIS: Origins, Series Premiere, Monday, October 14, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Origins

Austin Stowell

Kyle Schmid

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe
1
Joe Scarborough Addresses Kamala Harris Not Debating Trump on Fox News
Olivia Cooke as Alicent, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Episode 3
2
Every Major Book Change in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2
Zac Efron
3
Zac Efron Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized Following ‘Swimming Incident’
Amy Schneider (L); Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 3 (R)
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Pokes Fun at ‘The Bear’ – Fans React
John Oliver and Donald Trump
5
John Oliver Takes Swipe at ‘Christian’ Trump & His Kamala Harris Comments