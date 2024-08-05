‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Pokes Fun at ‘The Bear’ – Fans React

Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider has been watching The Bear, and she has some thoughts.

The game show champ poked some fun at the Emmy-winning FX series on Twitter/X, comparing it to Mad Men. “The Bear feels like it was written by someone who watched only the ‘Previously, on Mad Men‘ part of every episode of Mad Men,” she wrote.

Schneider didn’t clarify her meaning with a followup tweet, but it could be interpreted in many ways. You could take it as her saying the show thinks it’s as detailed of a workplace series as Mad Men but is more comparable to its recap sequences, or maybe she’s implying that it’s all buildup and no payoff. Regardless of its meaning, the tweet entertained her followers, with fans in the replies getting to talking about the restaurant dramedy.

The Bear feels like it was written by someone who watched only the “Previously, on Mad Men” part of every episode of Mad Men — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) July 27, 2024

“I can’t decide if I love that show or hate it, the yelling is a turn off and some episodes are long and slow and a bit boring, but others are fantastic,” one reply says.

“I can’t take all the yelling. Not good for my anxiety/depression. Rewatching The Americans,” says another.

“I just can’t get into the show – all it seems like is frequent profanity and little story,” another fan added.

There were defenders of the series as well (our senior critic, Matt Roush, gave it five stars!). “Season 3 may have that feel, but Seasons 1 and 2 are pretty brilliant,” one user wrote, as another said, “I know people are ragging on it Season 3 but I don’t get it. I did say earlier I don’t watch a lot of TV so maybe there are techniques that are used in a lot of shows that are too familiar to people but for us who don’t The Bear Season 3 is great.”

It’s true that The Bear Season 3 has gotten its most mixed reviews to date. The third season, which debuted in full on June 27 on Hulu, was loved by some critics and labeled as disappointing by others. The biggest critiques of the new episodes claim that the show sacrificed character development in order to highlight real-life chefs, thus preventing the plot from moving forward in a meaningful way. All of the reviews do note, however, that there are still highlights in certain episodes.

What do you make of Schneider’s take on The Bear? Perhaps she was saying what many online have shared, that The Bear Season 3 feels plotless like an episodic recap. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.