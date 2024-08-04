WWE rocked and shocked Cleveland with a card highlighted by high-stakes championship matches, an anticipated grudge match, and a major return. More than 57,000 fans packed Cleveland Browns Stadium to witness the company’s biggest event of the summer. Adding to the spectacle was music superstar Jelly Roll, who started the show with “America the Beautiful” and “Liar.”

Bad guys Austin Theory and Grayson Waller dunked on the hitmaker later in the show. Host The Miz and R-Truth wouldn’t stand for it. Neither did Jelly Roll, who entered the ring to hit the duo with a chair. He also executed one hell of chokeslam to Theory for his troubles after using a chair. He then gave him the John Cena-like “You Can’t See Me.” This was one of many memorable moments throughout the evening. Let’s unpack it all.

OTC Roman Reigns Returns

Before walking the aisle for the main event, Cody Rhodes met up with his dog Pharaoh for one last walk. Rhodes said prior this would be Pharaoh’s final appearance with him going up in age. The legendary Arn Anderson, last seen on AEW, provided the Undisputed Champion a pep talk and said “Friends were on the way.”

And so Rhodes headed to the ring knowing he would have some backup against Solo Sikoa if the other members of The Bloodline interfered. Spoiler: They do. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga were the first to attack the champion. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton followed to neutralize Sikoa’s crew. Rhodes and his Saomoan challenger continued the fight until Jacob Fatu hit the ring. The offensive barrage couldn’t keep Rhodes down. Roman Reigns in an OTC (Original Tribal Chief) shirt appeared for the first time since WrestleMania to help Rhodes! The stage is set for The Bloodline Civil War.

Drew Gets Revenge on Punk

Arguably, the most anticipated match on the card saw CM Punk battle Drew McIntyre with the ever-fashionable Seth Rollins as special referee. Speaking of refs, I love the new ref cam WWE has begun using. Punk, who was out since the Royal Rumble, and McIntyre brawled inside and outside the ring. Rollins enjoyed watching two of his rivals beat the crap out of each other. He did take the chair from McIntyre when he tried to use it. Punk retrieved the bracelet his wife gave to him that was initially stolen by McIntyre.

Rollins picked it up off the mat and wore it, which Punk took personally. The distraction cost him. Punk hit the GTS on McIntyre, but Rollins was not in a position to count. Things got heated from there. Rollins berated Punk, which caused him to hit a GTS on Rollins. McIntyre used the time to hit a Claymore on Punk with Rollins counting three. He then gained possession of the bracelet, giving it a symbolic kiss. Just the beginning for these three.

Dom Really Is Dirty

Rhea Ripley returned to the ring in the show opener against women’s champion Liv Morgan, who put her on the shelf in the first place. Dirty Dom stood ringside with questions if he would help “Mami” or go with Morgan who had been pursuing him for months. The champ continued to play mind games with the imposing challenger. Morgan worked on the shoulder of Ripley. There was a point where Morgan accidentally landed on Dirty Dom. Ripley ever the badass popped her shoulder back into place. After hitting a Riptide on Morgan, she grabbed a chair until Dom took it from her. He reminded her she would get disqualified if she used it. Dom distracted the ref, allowing Morgan to strike and retain. A smile could be seen smiling on camera and then proceeded to show allegiance to Morgan. The two make out as a crushed Ripley watches on. The drama!

Balor Betrays Priest

Following what happened with Dirty Dom turning on Ripley, the question of where Judgement Day stood as a group loomed. Interactions between Damien Priest and Finn Balor earlier in the evening foreshadowed what unfolded when Damien Priest defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. Priest came out swinging on the King of the Ring. Gunther though rebounded with his usual physicality. Balor showed up ringside late in the match as Gunther pummeled Priest. The champion came back only for Balor to put Gunther’s foot on the rope to break up a three-count. Priest was unable to fight off Gunther’s submission. The “Ring General” is now at the top of the mountain with Judgment Day in flux.

Paul & MGK Can’t Stop Knight

United States Champ Logan Paul was accompanied to the ring by fellow hometown boy Machine Gun Kelly. LA Knight smashed the window of Paul’s Prime Truck before his entrance. The challenger brought the fight to his viral-friendly opponent and dropped him on a table. Paul rebounded and once again showed he could truly shine with the lights on bright. MGK, who is no stranger to WWE TV, handed knucks and his chain to use as a weapon. Despite the shenanigans, Knight fought back to finally win a championship in WWE. Yeah!

Queen Nia Becomes Champion

Nia Jax challenged Bayley for the Women’s Championship. The Queen of the Ring got the best of Bayley in the first few minutes. Bayley fought back and even kicked out of Jax’s finisher. She displayed some impressive power with a powerbomb. Toward the end of the match, Tiffany Stratton hit the ring with her Money in the Bank briefcase. She did not cash in her title contract, so it was not “Tiffy TIme.” It was Jax’s time after she literally squashed Bayley twice and dethroned the champ. Jax and Stratton left together.

Breakker Strikes Gold

Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental title on the line in a rematch against the dominant Bron Breakker. The next-generation Steiner put the pressure on the champ early on and encouraged him to quit. While Zayn didn’t tap, he did lose the gold after Breakker hit a spear. The future is bright for this emerging talent.