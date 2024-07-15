Jeopardy Masters! brings the best and brightest players together for a tournament that puts their intelligence on display, and while we await the primetime game show’s return, we’re taking a look at all of the facts when it comes to what we know.

Below, scroll down for a closer look at what we know about Jeopardy! Masters Season 3 so far.

Will Jeopardy! Masters Return for Season 3?

While ABC hasn’t officially announced the show’s renewal, Jeopardy! Masters‘ continued success on the network makes its return for a third season a sure bet, or worth a “true Daily Double” if you catch our drift. As we await official word, it must be noted that Season 2’s order was announced in February 2024, just a few months before Season 2 aired in May 2024. In other words, we could be waiting until 2025 to know for certain.

Who Will Host Jeopardy! Masters?

Jeopardy!‘s host Ken Jennings is the prime candidate to helm the tournament as he has for the past two seasons. No longer sharing primetime duties with former host Mayim Bialik, Jennings’ return is just as likely as Season 3’s pickup.

Who Will Play in Jeopardy! Masters Season 3?

When it came to Season 2, Jeopardy! Masters invited Season 1’s three finalists, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, and Matt Amodio to return, and should the next chapter of the tournament follow suit, that would mean Holzhauer, Yogesh Raut, and Season 2 champion Victoria Groce would participate in Season 3’s competition. Who might play against them? Only time will tell.

When Would Jeopardy! Masters Season 3 Air?

Each season of Jeopardy! Masters has aired beginning the first week of May since 2023. Should the show return for Season 3, we imagine the tournament could kick off sometime in May 2025, but fans will have to wait for confirmation from ABC.

Until then, let us know what you’re looking forward to should Jeopardy! Masters return, and stay tuned for more information as we gear up for the fall TV season.

Jeopardy! Masters, Season 3, TBA, ABC