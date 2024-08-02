The Price is Right is currently airing reruns until the series returns next month, which means fans are getting to relive some of the long-running game show’s classic moments.

On Wednesday, July 31, the show’s official Instagram page shared a clip from a memorable episode where host Drew Carey kicked the Flip Flop machine after it malfunctioned while a contestant was playing the game.

For those unfamiliar, in Flip Flop, a contestant faces a machine displaying a wrong four-digit price, with two digits displayed in white on red and the inverted numbers red on white. The contestant can “flip” the first two numbers, “flop” the last two numbers, or “flip and flop” all four numbers. If the four-digit number matches the actual price, the contestant wins a prize worth that value.

In the clip, Carey explains these rules to a contestant named Leanne, who flips the numbers to display $9,782. “When I say three, hit the button,” the beloved host told Leanne before counting down, “One, two, three.”

However, when Leanne hit the button to reveal the actual price, nothing happened. “Oh no,” she said as she pressed the button another two times.

“Let me get it, I’ll get it,” Carey said, stepping in to hit the button himself. Still, nothing happened.

After slamming the button a few times to no avail, Carey kicked the machine a couple of times. When he tried the button again, it finally worked, revealing the actual price, which matched Leanne’s guess.

Fans loved the moment and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Not Drew kicking it!” wrote one commenter alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“This is why I love this show,” said another.

Another explained, “Remember, some of these games are 50+ years old. These are the original game machines.”

“Drew has become such a fit at hosting price is right,” wrote one fan.

“It looks like that game machine almost had a flop,” quipped another.

Another commented, “First time I’ve seen something not working on this show. Congratulations to her.”

“At least it worked out in the end!” the official Price is Right Instagram account captioned the post.