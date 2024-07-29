Chelsea Handler Brutally Takes Down JD Vance Over ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comments

Chelsea Handler has jumped into the JD Vance “childless cat ladies” drama with a brutal burn against the Republican vice presidential candidate.

Handler referred to Vance as “Donald Trump‘s running mate and future star of his own Dateline episode” before showing the controversial 2021 clip of Vance referring to Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, as “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”

“Listen up, you wingnut elegy. This country is still controlled by men in systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men,” the comedian said in a video shared on X. “So, to put it in women-hating terms you’ll understand, you’re being hysterical.”

She continued, “Let’s be clear, there’s no correlation between childless people and the presidency. For example, our very first United States president, Mr. George Washington, didn’t have children. In fact, he had two step-children. That’s right. Just like someone else I know.”

Childless Cat and Dog Ladies for Harris pic.twitter.com/ywHt1W0ZGb — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 28, 2024

The video then cut to a photo of Harris with her husband Doug Emhoff and her step-children, Ella and Cole Emhoff.

Handler added, “And your point about Kamala not being fit because she’s not a mother… I’d like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother! But maybe if she had five kids with three different men and a scandalous affair with a porn star and was a convicted felon, that would be more palatable to Republican men.”

The former talk show host concluded, “You sad, Diet Mountain Dew drinking, couch humping, dolphin porn aficionado. All of us childless cat and dog ladies are gonna go from ‘childless and crushing it’ to ‘childless and crushing you in November.'”

Before signing off, Handler got in one last dig, saying, “And before you tell me he didn’t really f*** a couch, spare me. I grew up in New Jersey in the 80s, where everyone had a couch in their basement. And I know a couch f***er when I see one!”

Handler’s comments come after Jennifer Aniston clapped back at Vance’s remarks. Taking to Instagram last week, the Friends star, who has been open about her own fertility issues, wrote, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States.”

She added, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Speaking on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show on Friday, July 26, Vance commented on Aniston’s post, saying, “You have Hollywood celebrities saying, ‘Oh, well, JD Vance, what if your daughter suffered fertility problems?’ Well, first of all, that’s disgusting because my daughter is two years old. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.”