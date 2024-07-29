‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild as James Holzhauer Shares Photo with ‘Legend’ Mattea Roach

Martin Holmes
Comments
James Holzhauer and Mattea Roach
James Holzhauer X

Jeopardy! icon James Holzhauer got fans excited on Sunday, July 28, when he shared a photo alongside his fellow Jeopardy! Masters competitor Mattea Roach.

“OMG YOU GUYS I JUST MET A JEOPARDY LEGEND,” Holzhauer posted on X alongside a photo of himself standing next to Roach.

Fans flooded the comments to share their excitement of seeing the two legendary Jeopardy! players together for the first time since they competed on Season 2 of Jeopardy! Masters.

“Two Jeopardy legends in one pic!” wrote one fan.

“I should be so fortunate; love watching you both!! Truly amazing!” said another.

Another added, “Icons being icons.”

“Toss in Sam Buttrey and you three are my all-time Big Three Jeopardy champions—les trois grands—with all due respect to Ken [Jennings]!” wrote another.

“James says this when looking in the mirror too!” quipped one commenter.

Another wrote, “Hope to see you both next year on Jeopardy Masters!”

“Is it possible to have this much awesome in one picture? Two of my favorite human beings,” said another.

Holzhauer and Roach have faced off on Jeopardy! in both seasons of Masters. They both made it to the finals of Season 1, with Holzhauer ultimately winning after two games. However, the scores were close, with Holzhauer clinching the win with 43,795 points over Roach’s 41,685.

James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, and Sam Buttrey in 'Jeopardy! Masters'

(Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard)

Roach bagged $572,983 after winning 23 straight games on regular Jeopardy! between April and May 2022 and returned to Masters for the second season earlier this year. However, they weren’t able to repeat their success and were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Holzhauer made it to the finals once again but was beaten by Yogesh Raut and Victoria Groce, the latter becoming the new Masters champion.

Holzhauer has previously spoken about how much respect he has for Roach and their Jeopardy! game. Following the first season of Masters, the self-confessed game show super villain tweeted his praise for Roach.

‘Jeopardy!’: Yogesh Raut Addresses Backlash From Fans & What He Really Thinks of Show
Related

‘Jeopardy!’: Yogesh Raut Addresses Backlash From Fans & What He Really Thinks of Show

“I’ve faced the greatest Jeopardy players ever: @bradrutter, @Jeopardyarmy, that Mormon guy,” Holzhauer wrote. “In 50+ games I had never once felt absolutely frazzled, completely unable to ring in, merely spectating as an opponent takes over the game…until @mattearoach did it this week. Twice.”

He continued, “Mattea’s performance would have been unbelievable in the best of times. Considering everything they went through this month, this was the gutsiest Jeopardy achievement since Cindy Stowell’s. An absolute, star-making masterclass in how to play the game.”

“I’m lucky the scores were even this close entering Final: had I uncovered Matt’s brutally difficult Daily Double, it would have been 22,800 to zero,” he added. “I benefited from more luck in the end. But no one will forget Mattea’s #JeopardyMasters dominance.”

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check Local Listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

James Holzhauer

Mattea Roach

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Urker and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
1
Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Ken Urker
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa on 'All My Children'; Bill and Susan Hayes on 'Days of Our Lives'
2
7 Real-Life Soap Couples With Onscreen Romances
JD Vance, Jennifer Aniston
3
JD Vance Claps Back at Jennifer Aniston in Their Feud Over ‘Childless Cat Ladies’
Melissa Gorga
4
‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Addresses ‘Crazy’ Drama on Show & What’s Next
Candace Cameron Bure on red carpet
5
Candace Cameron Bure Doubles Down After Slamming ‘Disgusting’ Olympics Drag Show