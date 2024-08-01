Is ‘Evil’ About to Go There With Kristen & David?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Evil Season 4 Episode 11 “Fear of the Future.”]

“I don’t think that there’s a way for them to [be together] unless David leaves the priesthood and Kristen leaves her marriage,” Katja Herbers recently told TV Insider. Well, after the latest Evil episode, one of those things is happening, so could we actually see the other as well before the show’s over? (The episode also features the best message during the intro yet: “Skip the intro and the show will be cancelled. Oops.”)

With Ignatius (Wallace Shawn) retiring, David (Mike Colter) takes over as pastor, but as he admits to Ben (Aasif Mandvi), it feels like the Black bluff, promote a Black person to a position of power when there’s no power left, with the parish going under.

Meanwhile, at Sheryl’s wake, Kristen (Herbers) bonds with Ellie (Anna Chlumsky), who was babysat as a kid by Sheryl. It’s after everyone else is gone that Ellie tells Kristen she’s actually the adult version of her daughter Laura from the future. Tomorrow, Kristen’s going to find out Andy’s (Patrick Brammall) cheating on her—before this, Boggs (Kurt Fuller) caught Andy in bed with another woman while delivering Sheryl’s envelope for him, so she’s right about that—and divorce him. David loves her and will leave the priesthood for her. Lynn becomes a nun and breaks her heart but is the happiest of her daughters. Lyla gets married and her wife trades in something like bitcoin and becomes rich and they take care of her. Laura wants to become an artist but Kristen will convince her to get a degree. She tries to prove she’s who she says she is by bringing up Laura’s heart surgery and Andy injecting himself instead of her, but Kristen kicks her out. But Ellie couldn’t really be telling the truth … right?

Well, Kristen confirms that Andy’s cheating with a phone call (he thinks Boggs told her and admits he met someone) and goes to see him. He says he met someone across the hall and it wasn’t intentional, then brings up David. She tells him to be out of the psychiatric hospital in a week; she’s not paying for it anymore. The next talk will be with her lawyer. Upon arriving home and unbeknownst to the fact that the girls are listening, Kristen tells Ben everything. Ben, of course, offers to kill Andy. He also finds this all a “weird reason” to supposedly travel back in time, but there is the fact that she was right…

Ben encourages David to go talk to Kristen, as does demon Kristen (suggesting that if they met in her office away from the kids with the door locked, he’ll know what she wants). David does go to see Kristen, and they do talk in her office, and she asks him to hold her. It’s an intimate, passionate moment, and they stare at each other, close, but then she steps away.

Then David finds out their assessor program is being shut down (for financial reasons), and after he tells Ben, the other man wonders, “Why are you a f**king priest, David?” He and Kristen are meant to be together, he says. “It’s the reason I know what’s right and wrong,” David says. But Ben argues, “You know what’s wrong. You love her. I heard you two. ‘If I had two lives, one would be for God, and one for her,’ what is wrong with loving her?”

And this is when David gets mad and emotional: “You don’t think I think about this every single day? I am committed. I am sworn here. I am pledged to God and if that sounds like the Middle Ages to you, then f**k it, I am the Middle Ages. Because I am sick of all the broken promises in this world and all the other s**t, evil. Five minutes on this computer, and I want to put my f**king head in an oven. Or commit to something above it all. I will not break this promise. Even if it breaks me. Even if I need Kristen.” But is Ellie right and David will leave the priesthood?

Well, that’s unclear because the truth about Ellie is that she’s not who she says she is. She brings a gift by and wants to talk to Lexis. Ben and his sister test the onesie in the gift and it turns out someone doused it with a nerve agent. It’s poison. While Kristen’s trapped in a night terror with the demon, Lynn follows an “entity,” using the detector on the tablet, outside, where she runs into Ellie, who says that when Timothy is 23, he will bring about a battle that will destroy the world; Lexis will start it as his appointed protector by elevating him to a position of world leader to lead an army with his voice and destroy cities and millions of people. Ellie tries to kill Timothy, but Laura blows an air horn and Kristen, waking, uses a taser to stop Ellie.

It turns out Ellie is the patient with whom Andy was having the affair—that’s how she knew everything. When Kristen returns to the hospital, Andy’s gone; he and Ellie left that morning, a nurse informs her. Ellie kept watching the video on the USB drive that Sheryl left Andy; she’d told him about what Leland (Michael Emerson) did to him and what Leland thought about Lexis and Timothy.

But could Ellie have still been right that David will leave the priesthood for Kristen? It’s not out of the realm of possibility, given his conversation with Ben and the fact that he’s already not happy with what’s going on at the church.

Elsewhere in the episode, Leland’s trial is beginning—he’s facing two counts of aggravated kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and assault in the first degree, before the two who were imprisoned in his apartment die, which adds two counts of murder in the first degree—and at first, he’s not at all impressed with the lawyer sent to represent him, Henry (John Carroll Lynch). Leland’s pre-trial release is denied, and Leland says he wants a real lawyer, arguing that after all he’s done for them and with the 60 coming to town, they need him. But if he applies for a new lawyer, that delays his release a month, Henry says. He suggests an insanity defense; they have people in health services who can prescribe him meds and he’ll be out in a week. Leland tells him to get Boggs in because he owes him and will be compliant.

Boggs refuses to just sign off like Leland wants, but Leland points out he has too much to lose—the sale of his book, his practice, and his life, in order of importance. He also knows it’s not his first prison interview and wants to know what other lawyer has hired him for an insanity plea.

Leland’s about to change his lawyer in court when Henry walks in, and this time, Leland sees him as a demon, dragging grotesque corpses behind himself in chains. He’s the evil coming to New York, Leland realizes. If he changes representation, he’ll eat his brains out of his skull like soup, Henry threatens. Leland withdraws his request for new representation, and his competency hearing is scheduled for the following week. Henry warns Leland not to f**k with him again. Oh, this is going to be fun.

What do you think is going to happen between Kristen and David? What do you think of John Carroll Lynch and Richard Kind as the lawyer and judge so far? How do you think Leland’s trial is going to go? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Evil, Thursdays, Paramount+