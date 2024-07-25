‘Camp Snoopy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

The dog days of summer just got happier than a warm blanket.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and some of TV’s greatest specials took center stage at the “The History of Peanuts in Animation” panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego today. In addition to a deep dive into the evolution of Schulz’s work from strip to screen, the gathering also included the announcement that Apple TV+ had ordered a second season of their acclaimed kids and family series Camp Snoopy.

Based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and directed by panelist Rob Boutilier (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space), the animated joy’s first season (now streaming globally on Apple TV+) saw Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts immersing themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide, in hopes of saving their troop from disbanding. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around campfires, and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, Camp Snoopy is based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is directed by Rob Boutilier. Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

Camp Snoopy, Streaming now, Apple TV+