If you love the Summer Olympics and don’t want to miss a single second of an event, have your favorites you like to tune in for, or like to just browse and see what catches your eye, Peacock is likely going to be your destination of choice.

The streaming service features interactive features to help navigate more than 5,000 hours of live coverage, including all 329 medal events. There’s also the extensive Olympics hub, with live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings, and an interactive schedule. The streaming service also has features (Peacock Live Action and Peacock Discovery Multiview) to help fans discover and engage with the Olympics and other live programming (post-Olympics) in new, innovative ways.

Peacock will feature live coverage of all events, all NBC programming, replays, clips, and more. Read on for all the programming and features the streaming service is offering for coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, will begin streaming at noon ET. Primetime coverage begins that day at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

Beginning on July 26, this eight-episode series will bring the signature hilarious insights by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson as they recap the best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games. It will also cover a mix of Olympic-themed-in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews. Two to three episodes will be rolled out each week, through August 11.

Gold Zone

This “whip-around show” will stream live from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day, from July 27 through August 10. It will be hosted by Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. (Hanson will open each day’s coverage, followed by Siciliano, then Iseman and Gbajabiamila will close it out.)

The show presents viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time. The hosts will be joined by special guests.

Watch With Alex Cooper

The Call Her Daddy podcast creator, host, and executive producer will host this series of live interactive watch parties on Peacock, premiering on July 28. She will be joined by special guests, share with viewers with her take on some of the most high-profile Team USA events at the Games, including soccer, gymnastics, and basketball, and answer questions from fans on social in real time. The interactive program will feature her show live in a seamless picture-in-picture view.

Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock

Peacock is harnessing A.I. technology for this, providing fans with their own customized playlist featuring highlights of the events most relevant to them from the previous day. Each compilation will feature clips from NBCU’s Olympics coverage and be narrated by a high-quality A.I. re-creation of Michaels’ voice. It will be available beginning on July 27 on all supported web browsers and the Peacock app on iPhone and iPad.

To receive the recap, fans can visit the Olympic hub or Home page of Peacock starting July 27 and opt into the types of highlights they would like to see, including their three favorite sports categories and preferred topics, such as behind-the-scenes and backstories, top competition, viral and trending moments, or a spotlight on international teams. The first edition on July 27 will be highlights from the Opening Ceremony and, starting July 28, after the first full day of events, personalized versions for each individual will be available.

Peacock Live Actions

With this tool, fans can choose their own viewing journey during live and primetime coverage and follow the events they want to watch.

For example, with Gold Zone, through on-screen prompts, fans will be able to choose to continue watching the live feed of a specific event instead of staying with the Gold Zone coverage. Viewers will also be able to add upcoming events to their “My Stuff” list to watch later while watching the NBC Primetime simulcast.

Peacock Discovery Multiview

This offers an enhanced, four-view experience (above) to help navigate to the most important events, with real-time on-screen descriptions from NBCU’s Olympic experts informing viewers about what’s at stake, such as a medal event, an elimination risk, or a first-time Olympian. A traditional Multiview experience featuring up to four matches on one screen will be available for sports such as soccer, track & field, and wrestling.

Both Multiview options will allow users to move around the screens, switch the audio, and click through to watch full screen and dive deeper into the action. Peacock will offer up to four Multiview options concurrently.

Peacock’s Olympics Hub Features

The Olympics hub will feature: a spotlight of the biggest live events prominently displayed at the top of the screen; a “Browse by Sport” rail to allow fans to find all live events, highlights, and replays (and it will be possible to navigate between sports hubs through connected navigated at the top of the screen); “Search by Star Athlete” to find live events or replays that include a specific person, regardless of whether they are an individual competitor or part of a team sport, in addition to the ability to search by sport, event, and team (including country names and three-letter country codes); an enhanced Interactive Schedule, so fans can plan their viewing day-by-day, join events live, watch replays, or add events to their “My Stuff” to watch later; up-to-date medal standings; and “Catch Up with Key Plays,” which provides access to key moments when joining an in-progress game or the ability to revisit favorite plays, for basketball, golf, and soccer.

Plus, the Channels feature will allow for the more traditional, “lean-back” watching experience, with: Paris Extra 1, a team sports-focused channel featuring events such as basketball, handball, water polo, field hockey, and more; Paris Extra 2, a combat and racket sport-focused channel featuring events such as judo, taekwondo, badminton, table tennis, and more; and Best of Paris, a highlights channel that will show a reel of the best moments from every event, updating throughout each day.