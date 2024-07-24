When Will ‘America’s Got Talent’ Return? What to Know About the Show’s Olympics Preemption

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell for 'America's Got Talent'
Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent is taking a brief break as Season 19 goes on hiatus amid the 2024 Olympics. The sporting event will disrupt the show’s usual airing schedule over the next few weeks leading fans to wonder, when will America’s Got Talent return?

NBC has already revealed that Season 19 will pick back up beginning on Tuesday, August 13, when the live shows begin at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. This will also mark the start of America’s Got Talent‘s back-to-back airing schedule with the results episodes set to air Wednesday nights beginning on August 14.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in 'America's Got Talent'

Trae Patton/NBC

The Olympics, which are taking place in Paris, France, will be broadcast across NBC and Peacock beginning on Monday, July 26, when the opening ceremony kicks off the two-week televised event. Festivities for the Olympics will officially conclude on Sunday, August 11. As mentioned above, America’s Got Talent will commence its Season 19 run on Tuesday following the Olympics’ conclusion.

The final audition episode of America’s Got Talent Season 19 aired Tuesday, July 23 and introduced viewers to a bevy of talented performers and hopefuls eager to earn the top prize, including nine-year-old singer Journeyy.

For the live shows, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum will join host Terry Crews to welcome back the performers and acts who wowed in the first round and earned a pass onto the next phase. Who will succeed? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

The prize on the line is $1 million, which could help further their acts in the future. Don’t miss a single second. Mark your calendars for the return of America’s Got Talent this August, and let us know who you’re looking forward to seeing in the live shows as the fan-favorite competition series heats up at NBC.

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 Returns, Tuesday, August 13, 8/7c, NBC

