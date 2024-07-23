Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

[Spoiler Alert: This contains spoilers from America’s Got Talent, Season 19, Episode 8.]

America’s Got Talent‘s ongoing 19th season wrapped its audition process with some insanely gifted performers, one of which was young singer Journeyy Belton, otherwise known simply as Journeyy.

The crooner stole the hearts of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, or Heidi Klum, including host Terry Crews as he presented them with the original song, “Paradise.” Needless to say, it was an easy yes from all four judges who granted Journeyy access to the next round of the competition which won’t pick up until after the Olympic games.

Until then, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the potential superstar, Journeyy Belton.

America’s Got Talent Was Journeyy’s First Time on a Plane

In the opening segment of his audition, Journeyy revealed that his trip to Los Angeles for America’s Got Talent was his first time ever traveling on a plane, making the experience extra special.

Journeyy Has a Favorite America’s Got Talent Judge

Before taking to the stage, Journeyy had an encounter with Howie backstage as the judge asked him some fun questions about who his favorite judge was. When Journeyy spoke up to reveal that Simon was his favorite, Heidi butted in while standing beside Sofia to try and change his mind, but ultimately the kid crooner couldn’t be swayed.

Journeyy Is How Old?!

Journeyy is just 9 years old, but he sings with plenty of emotion that would make any tuned-in listener forget. His young age makes his talent all the more impressive.

Journeyy Is From New Jersey

When Journeyy got on the stage for his audition, he was asked by the judges where he was from, revealing that his family resides in Jersey City, New Jersey. Quite a long way from the Los Angeles-set competition.

Journeyy Was Recognized Before the Competition

As Journeyy stood on stage to begin his audition, Simon informed him that one of his friends had reached out about his talent, informing the judge that he had to reach out and get Journeyy on the show. “he said a couple of days ago, ‘You’ve got to see this video.’ And it was you. Anyway, we sent the video to the production team and then we found out that they’d already found you.” Simon told the boy. In other words, his time on AGT was fated.

Journeyy Already Has a Big Social Media Following

As Journeyy mentioned in his audition, the posting of his Hillsong United cover of “Oceans” garnered a lot of attention. “I just didn’t expect that recording videos at my house would lead to me being here right now. When I grow up I want to be a pop singer,” he revealed. Journeyy currently has 50K followers on Instagram and 112.8K followers on TikTok where he’s garnered 841.5K likes on his videos.

Journeyy Does Covers & Original Songs

Fans got a peek at Journeyy’s original song “Paradise” on his audition, but he’s also covered an array of artists ranging from Adele to Bruno Mars. He’s a rising star you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for more from Journeyy and check out his audition, above.

America’s Got Talent, Return August 2024, NBC

