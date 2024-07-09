Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

[Spoiler Alert: This contains spoilers from America’s Got Talent, Season 19, Episode 6.]

It’s always a big moment when one of America’s Got Talent‘s judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, or Heidi Klum decides to use their golden buzzer, and such was the case for 14-year-old singer Reid Wilson who traveled all the way from Alabama with his mother to perform for a shot at winning the top prize.

Ultimately, Howie saw potential in the young performer who crooned his way into the hearts of viewers tuning in from home and in the show’s audience. Wilson delivered his best rendition of “You Don’t Own Me,” revealing a powerful set of vocal pipes that he claims weren’t always perfect.

“When I was little, I would just run around the house screaming at the top of my lungs. I was not good at all, and I kind of just started to teach myself from there,” Wilson revealed in his pre-audition tease which introduced viewers to his backstory. “I’m the middle child. The stereotypes about being forgotten a little bit are true, but now I will not be forgotten,” Wilson added.

As the judges praised his performance, they asked about what performers have influenced or inspired him, and Wilson called out Aretha Franklin. Simon acknowledged how great the icon was, and said to Reid, “Your parents must have great taste in music, right?” to which the teen bluntly replied, “No.”

Despite his quick response at that moment, Wilson’s politeness struck the judges, and his talent clearly impacted Howie who told him, “I was bowled over because I was surprised. I got surprised, first of all, you’re a 14-year-old kid from Alabama. So I would imagine, I’d put myself in your position, you were very nervous and you did come off incredibly nervous. That was a surprise,” Howie admitted.

“And you know what?” the judge continued, “that stage is where dreams come true. Do you believe in dreams?” Howie questioned.

“I do, yes,” Wilson answered to which Howie added, “Well, one of them is about to come true,” before he pushed the golden buzzer. Wilson’s reaction was immediate and emotional. What did you think of the golden buzzer pick? Let us know in the comments section, below, and don’t miss more stellar acts as America’s Got Talent continues.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC