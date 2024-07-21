Richard Simmons’ Team Shares the Social Media Post He Planned Before His Death

Richard Simmons’ staff has posted the social media update that the famed fitness instructor planned to post before his death on July 13.

“Hello everyone,” the staff members wrote on X and Facebook on Saturday, July 20. “Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one, making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.”

They went on: “As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday. So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”

In the post, Richard poses in a NASA astronaut jumpsuit. The staff added, “Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday, July 14, 2024: ‘Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.’”

Simmons’ housekeeper found him unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on the morning of July 13, and first responders pronounced him dead, according to TMZ. Though the cause of death hasn’t been announced, law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe it’s a natural death. The site also reports Simmons refused medical attention after a fall in his bathroom the night before his death, which was his 76th birthday.

The TV personality was laid to rest at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles on Friday, July 19, TMZ reports.

“Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends,” Lenny, Simmons’ brother, told People on Friday in a statement provided through a publicist. “We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”