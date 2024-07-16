Richard Simmons’ Official Cause of Death Under Investigation

An official investigation is underway into the cause of death of Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru who died on Saturday (July 13) at age 76.

Simmons passed away a day after his 76th birthday, and according to TMZ, his housekeeper discovered his remains on Saturday morning. First responders declared him dead at the scene, with no foul play suspected.

As reported by People, the Medical Examiner’s Office in Los Angeles, California, announced Monday (July 15) that Simmons’ cause of death has been deferred, meaning that an investigation and additional testing are needed. Police reiterated to the outlet that there “is no foul play involved.”

Simmons spoke to People just days before his death, where he opened up about dealing with loss.

“How do you deal with loss? It takes a toll on your heart,” the fitness icon shared. “Some shed many tears, others stare at the sky. It’s so hard to say goodbye. Here is what I know, when it’s time for us to go, beautiful angels will greet us with a smile and a hello.”

He also acknowledged that he knows people “miss” him and said that he “missed them too.”

Known for his colorful personality and eccentric fashion, Simmons rose to fame in the 1980s through his televised weight loss exercise videos. He also sold millions of copies of his Sweatin‘ to the Oldies videos and ran a fitness studio in Los Angeles. His popularity led to several appearances on TV shows, such as General Hospital, The Larry Sanders Show, CHiPs, and Arrested Development.

However, in recent years, Simmons disappeared from the limelight, leading many to speculate about his health and well-being. In 2016, the New York Daily News reported that he was being held in his him against his will — Simmons later denied this, telling the Today show, “No one is holding me in my house as a hostage.”

In 2017, director and podcaster Dan Taberski released the podcast Missing Richard Simmons, where he aimed to uncover the mystery behind Simmons’ sudden disappearance from public life.

Despite vanishing from the spotlight, Simmons kept in touch with his fans through emails and phone calls. The night before his death, he took to Facebook to thank his fans for wishing him a happy birthday.

“Thank you,” he wrote. “I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”