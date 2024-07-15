‘All American’ Finale, Politics on TV (GOP Convention, Biden’s NBC Interview), ‘Late Show’ and ‘Daily Show’ Go Live, Hulu’ ‘Hit-Monkey’

The CW

All American

Season Finale 8/7c

One of the very few pre-existing CW shows from the prior regime to earn renewal, the football drama wraps its sixth season with what amounts to a happy-ending farewell for its lead character, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), who it will be back only on a guest-star basis going forward. Thanks to another time jump, we know that Spencer is enjoying an NFL pro career that takes him to the Super Bowl—and an engagement to Olivia (Samantha Logan). The season finale finds the Vortex gang rallying to make their wedding day a success.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Special 11:35/10:35c

Never one to miss an opportunity for topical humor, two of the most politically driven late-night comedy shows go live each night of the GOP Convention. The Daily Show’s irreverent news team will be on location in Milwaukee for special reports, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert stays in New York, with first-night guests including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Marvel

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

Season Premiere

The animated comic thriller based on the Marvel character is back for a second season, with killer macaque Hit-Monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) enjoying quite the notorious reputation in New York City. His partner and ghost-assassin mentor Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) makes a deal with the devil to assume corporeal form for a limited time, using the opportunity to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Cristin Milioti), who might be cut from a similar cloth. Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones joins the voice cast as a ruthless talent agent.

Republican National Convention. Coverage of the GOP Convention, which runs through Thursday in Milwaukee, begins on most of the news channels, with prime-time highlights scheduled on CBS and ABC at 10/9c. PBS coverage begins at 8 pm/ET. NBC may pull focus for some viewers with Lester Holt’s interview with President Joe Biden, conducted earlier in the day in Austin, Texas and scheduled to air in prime time at 9/8c and stream on NBC News NOW. Excerpts will be shown on NBC Nightly News.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: