‘All American’ Finale, Politics on TV (GOP Convention, Biden’s NBC Interview), ‘Late Show’ and ‘Daily Show’ Go Live, Hulu’ ‘Hit-Monkey’
The CW’s All American closes its sixth season with a wedding. Coverage begins of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, while President Biden gives an interview to NBC that is scheduled for prime time. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show go live through the convention week. Hulu’s animated Hit-Monkey, based on the Marvel comic, returns for an outrageous second season.
All American
One of the very few pre-existing CW shows from the prior regime to earn renewal, the football drama wraps its sixth season with what amounts to a happy-ending farewell for its lead character, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), who it will be back only on a guest-star basis going forward. Thanks to another time jump, we know that Spencer is enjoying an NFL pro career that takes him to the Super Bowl—and an engagement to Olivia (Samantha Logan). The season finale finds the Vortex gang rallying to make their wedding day a success.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Never one to miss an opportunity for topical humor, two of the most politically driven late-night comedy shows go live each night of the GOP Convention. The Daily Show’s irreverent news team will be on location in Milwaukee for special reports, while The Late Show with Stephen Colbert stays in New York, with first-night guests including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
Marvel’s Hit-Monkey
The animated comic thriller based on the Marvel character is back for a second season, with killer macaque Hit-Monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) enjoying quite the notorious reputation in New York City. His partner and ghost-assassin mentor Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) makes a deal with the devil to assume corporeal form for a limited time, using the opportunity to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Cristin Milioti), who might be cut from a similar cloth. Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones joins the voice cast as a ruthless talent agent.
Republican National Convention. Coverage of the GOP Convention, which runs through Thursday in Milwaukee, begins on most of the news channels, with prime-time highlights scheduled on CBS and ABC at 10/9c. PBS coverage begins at 8 pm/ET. NBC may pull focus for some viewers with Lester Holt’s interview with President Joe Biden, conducted earlier in the day in Austin, Texas and scheduled to air in prime time at 9/8c and stream on NBC News NOW. Excerpts will be shown on NBC Nightly News.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- 2024 Home Run Derby (8 pm/ET, ESPN): The curtain raiser to Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game gets swinging from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
- American Ninja Warrior (8/7c, NBC): That’s it for the qualifying rounds in Los Angeles, with semifinals beginning next week.
- The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): Nevada’s Thomas Randolph married six times, and four of the women died, a few under mysterious circumstances. A three-hour true-crime investigation explores whether he’s just unlucky in love or a calculated killer.
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (9/8c, History Channel): The series explores the roots of the 17th-century Salem Witch Trials. Followed by Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid (10/9c), which questions what inspired the construction of the sacred structures of Stonehenge and the Easter Island statues.