How to Watch Euro 2024 & Copa America Soccer Finals

Sunday, July 14, is shaping up to be one of the most epic days in football history.

Both the UEFA Euro 2024 and the CONMEBOL Copa América tournaments conclude on the same day after being held simultaneously for the first time.

European soccer powerhouses Spain and England meet in the final match of the Euro 2024 Sunday at Olympiastadion Berlin. Fox airs the match at 3/2c, and it will also be streaming on the Fox Sports App.

Spain reached the final with a 2-1 victory over France in the semifinal in Munich. Spain won Euro championships in 1964, 2008 and 2012, and can become the first team to win four titles.

England beat Netherlands 2-1 in the semifinal match in Dortmund to advance to only their second Euro final. England played for the championship only once previously, with a loss to Italy on penalty kicks at Euro 2020.

In the States, the Copa América comes down to the final match Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, where Lionel Messi and World Cup champion Argentina face Colombia. Fox airs the match at 8/7c, and it will also be streaming on the Fox Sports App.

Argentina defeated underdog favorite Canada 2-0 in the semifinal match to reach the final. Argentina, the defending champions, have won 15 Copa América titles and are tied with Uruguay for the most.

Colombia have only one Copa América title (2001) and are making their third appearance in the tournament final.

Before Sunday’s finals, the Copa América third-place match between Canada and Uruguay takes place Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, airing on FS1 at 8/7c.