Starz has unveiled the teaser trailer and release date for The Couple Next Door, a sexy and dangerous new series starring Outlander leading man Sam Heughan, Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson, How to Get Away With Murder‘s Alfred Enoch, and Pennyworth‘s Jessica De Gouw.

The Couple Next Door is “a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires,” according to Starz. The network says that the six-part series is “an addictive, emotional roller coaster and looks at how we never know what goes on behind closed doors.”

As the logline describes, “When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.”

The Couple Next Door previously aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. and will air on Starz this winter.

In The Couple Next Door trailer above, De Gouw’s Becka is thrilled to welcome “new, young blood on the street.” Tomlinson’s Evie later asks Enoch’s Pete if he’s “ever fantasized about [her] and another at the same time” in a move that will spice up their sex life. Danny (Heughan) and Evie turn up the heat in another shot, with Pete as their audience, but things quickly take a dark turn.

“She’s obsessed with me,” Heughan declares as dramatic scenes between the two couples go by in a flash. A distressed Evie runs through the woods in lingerie in one shot, while a gun is drawn on Danny and Becka in another. Becka and Pete seem to share a steamy moment as well, and someone’s watching through the windows as Danny and Becka hook up in their home. Hugh Dennis also stars in the six-episode season.

The Couple Next Door, Series Premiere, Winter 2024, Starz