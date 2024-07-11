2024 American Century Championship: The Top Celebrities Playing in the Tournament

Sports luminaries from past and present join A-list celebrities for the most fun and entertaining golf event of the year: the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe July 12-14.

Celebrating its 35th edition, the tournament boasts one of the most star-studded fields in history. Headliners include Travis Kelce (pictured above), Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam, Seth and Dell Curry, Miles Teller, Colin Jost, Ray Romano and Larry the Cable Guy. The tournament also has 15 first-time participants, including Alex Rodriguez, Jason Kelce, Austin Reaves and Carson Daly. The complete list of participants is here.

Last year’s winner, NBA star Steph Curry, won’t be in Tahoe this year to defend his title due to his Olympic basketball duties. (Curry had a hole-in-one last year!)

A walk-off eagle FOR THE WIN. Steph Curry was INSANE at last year’s @ACChampionship. pic.twitter.com/DnvSpfhUwr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 10, 2024

Following Saturday’s round, Jimmy Fallon and DJ Khaled will have a special four-hole challenge golf match — they’ll play the 17th and 18th holes twice — with the winner receiving a special red cardigan and bragging rights. NBC Sports is producing Fallon vs. Khaled for a TV special to be aired later.

Since 1990, the American Century Championship has donated nearly $8 million to charity and nonprofit organizations.

NBC Sports coverage will be streamed live on Peacock, NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports App.

How to Watch the 2024 American Century Championship

All times Eastern/Central.

Friday, July 12

4/3c: First Round, Peacock (Live)

8:30/7:30c: First Round, Golf Channel

Saturday, July 13

2:30/1:30c: Second Round, NBC & Peacock (Live)

Sunday, July 14

2:30/1:30c: Final Round, NBC & Peacock (Live)