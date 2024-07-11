Serena Williams Hosts the ESPYs, Felicity Huffman Visits ‘Criminal Minds,’ Martin Freeman’s Award-Winning ‘Responder,’ New Home for ‘Impractical Jokers’

Karwai Tang/WireImage

ESPYS

8/7c

Serena Williams took home 12 ESPYs during her remarkable tennis career, making her a natural to host this year’s ceremony from L.A.’s Dolby Theater, often one of the most moving events staged in the world of sports. That promises to be the case again this year, especially when it comes to the special honors. Recipients include former NFL safety Steve Gleason, who receives the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his activism in his fight against ALS. The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance goes to University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley following her team’s perfect championship season, honoring her for her work in women’s sports as well as her advocacy for cancer research. And Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, receives the Pat Tillman Award for Service for founding the Invictus Games Foundation, benefiting wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. Among active athletes, top nominees include Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Patrick Mahomes, Jaylen Brown and Shohei Ohtani.

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Longtime fans of the crime drama always knew she existed, and now they’ll meet Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of late BAU co-founder Jason Gideon (once played by Mandy Patinkin), though she’s not the least bit pleased when team leader Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) comes knocking at her door. Dr. Jill is portrayed by Desperate Housewives’ Felicity Huffman, making a strong first impression when she resists a plea to help analyze the unit’s connection to the dastardly Gold Star psychopath-breeding program. They could use her specialty of biological psychology, but her history with David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) is a sticking point. Elsewhere, in an episode directed by series star Aisha Tyler, the BAU tackle a grisly case in nearby suburban Maryland that’s disturbing even by this show’s icky standards.

The Responder

Season Premiere

Martin Freeman, whose brilliant career encompasses comedy (the original U.K. The Office), drama (Sherlock, Fargo) and fantasy (The Hobbit trilogy), won an International Emmy for one of his most realistic and raw performances, as The Responder’s Chris Carson, a conflicted and emotionally exhausted police officer working the grueling night shift in gritty Liverpool. He’s back for a second season, plunging even deeper into rabbit holes of deception and frustration. What he yearns for is a day job that would keep him closer to his estranged family, but his complicated dealings with shady cops and local drug dealers create one suspenseful setback after another. Launches with two episodes.

Impractical Jokers

Season Premiere 10/9c

The joke’s on you if you turn to truTV to catch new episodes of the long-running prank show. The hidden-camera series moves to the comedy-focused TBS network for its 11th season of shenanigans perpetrated by Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano. Their first guest—make that victim—is Joey Fatone, who engages in a Joker vs Joker challenge and is subjected to an “epic punishment” in the form of a one-of-a-kind dance party.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

The Real Housewives of Orange County (9/8c, Bravo): Former golf reporter and mother of four Katie Ginella joins the gaggle for Season 18—which also happens to be the 100 th season overall in the Real Housewives.

(9/8c, Bravo): Former golf reporter and mother of four Katie Ginella joins the gaggle for Season 18—which also happens to be the 100 season overall in the Real Housewives. Beat Bobby Flay (9/8c, Food Network): Having served up murderous meat pies on Broadway in the recent Sweeney Todd revival, Sutton Foster teams with chef Jet Tila to whip up a musical for Bobby while taking on chefs Kaitlin Guerin and Laura Warren.

(9/8c, Food Network): Having served up murderous meat pies on Broadway in the recent Sweeney Todd revival, Sutton Foster teams with chef Jet Tila to whip up a musical for Bobby while taking on chefs Kaitlin Guerin and Laura Warren. On the Rise (9/8c, MAVTV): The motorsports channel profiles Thomas Annunziata, a rising star on the Trans-Am TA2 circuit.

