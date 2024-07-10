Ken Jennings, who has received much backlash for his harsh ruling on Kelly Proulx’s answer during a recent broadcast of Jeopardy!, has responded to his outraged fans.

For those who missed it, during the July 3 episode, for $2,000 in the category Waterfalls, Proulx received the clue, “A Yosemite fall with a wispy ribbon of water that flutters in the air like a diaphanous cloth bears the name of this marital wear.”

After Proulx guessed “What is Bridalveil Falls?” Jennings did not accept her response. He cited the correct answer was only one letter away, “Bridalveil Fall.” Even after deliberating with a panel of unseen judges, Jennings maintained his judgment and did not grant Proulx the correct answer.

Fans took to social platforms to express their disdain and outrage for what many commenters referred to as an “arbitrary” call. It did not help matters that Proulx never quite recovered as the game continued, finishing in last place with a total of $8,000. That evening’s loss also ended Proulx’s winning streak, the non-profit communications director having just won the night prior.

The gameshow host responded – and defended – himself on Monday’s episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. He was joined by the three contestants from the July 3 episode: Proulx, Dana Keane, and Isaac Hirsch.

“Well, all three of you played well,” he said to the contestants. “It was not a forgone conclusion until the very end.”

Jennings then addressed Proulx directly, acknowledging his strict ruling on Wednesday.

“Sadly, ‘Bridalveil Falls’ with the ‘S’,” said Jennings, though he acknowledged that Final Jeopardy! didn’t impact the outcome of the game since none of the contestants guessed correctly. The host himself acknowledged the tough nature of his decision, however.

“I’m glad it didn’t hinge on my very harsh ruling on the ‘S’,” admitted Jennings, receiving a good-natured laugh from Proulx.

