‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Isaac Hirsch’s Dad Wants Second Chance to Compete 30 Years Later

Jeopardy! 3-day champion Isaac Hirsch isn’t the only one in the family with an aptitude for trivia. His father Steven Hirsch was revealed to have also competed in Season 2 of the series in 1985 – and now he wants another shot.

Steven competed and lost on Jeopardy hosted by Alex Trebek at the time. During his first introduction on the show, Isaac shared that he never let his dad forget it.

“My dad was on Jeopardy! in the ’80s and one of the first years Alex hosted, and he lost,” said Isaac. “I used to tease him about it as a kid. Like Weird Al’s ‘I Lost On Jeopardy!,” being like, ‘It’s about you, Dad!'”

“So today we get to find out how real karma is,” Isaac continued.

Steven commented on the Jeopardy! Instagram post on July 5, saying, “If Ken Jennings is going to keep mentioning that I lost on Jeopardy, I want another chance! Bring me back for another shot at winning!”

From Burbank, Calif., Isaac has been noticed for his sharp sense of fashion that resembles ’70s menswear. Since his first win on Wednesday July 3, Isaac has amassed $70,186.

The game show competitor took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the opportunity. The post’s caption reads: “Well, this is going better than expected! Going into the weekend, I am now a 3 day champion with winnings a hair over $70k.”

Having started as an alternate, Isaac goes on to humbly state his surprise in his own success.

“I went into this with actually pretty low confidence— as a local alternate, I watched seven games get filmed before I taped, and found myself doing terribly in the green room and having trouble with the buzzer in rehearsal,” he continues in the caption. “But at this point I have kind of figured the buzzer out and they’re asking about things I’ve heard of, which is very nice of them. We’ll see if I can keep things going next week!”

