Joy Behar wasn’t present on Monday’s edition of The View to weigh in on the continued contentious discussions about Joe Biden’s fitness to run for a second term as president, but she came in with some fire in the first “Hot Topics” segment on Tuesday (July 9).

After Whoopi Goldberg introduced clips of some of the late-night coverage of the continued post-debate conversation about some Democrats wanting the incumbent to step down before the DNC convention, Behar said her fervent piece.

“I wasn’t here yesterday, so I was watching television all week, and I’m a little tired of all the Biden bashing that’s going on. It’s I’m pissed off at it. There’s a lot of Biden bashing going on and no calls for the sexually abusive felon to step down,” Behar said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show’s resident conservative voice and a former Trump administration official, tried to counter that there are what she called “franchise Republicans” who are against Trump being the GOP’s nominee. However, Behar interrupted her by saying, “I’m not finished.”

“Go back to the debate for a second. All right, everybody keeps calling it ‘a disaster, a disaster.’ You know why Trump was better at it? Because he lies,” Behar exclaimed. “He practiced his lies for two or three years already. That guy, all he did was spew lies that we’ve heard over and over and over again. When you’re telling the truth, like Biden was trying so hard to tell the truth, it doesn’t come as easily. It’s so easy to just rehearse and practice your lies and then spew them in a debate the way he did. That was what was going on there. I’m sticking with Biden at the moment because I feel that he’s our best choice. And who wants to vote for Trump? Even his wife can’t stand him.”

Watch the full segment below.