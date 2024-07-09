Henry Winkler Reveals the Hilarious Reason He Got a Visit From the FBI

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Henry Winkler attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Henry Winkler has opened up about a time when the FBI came knocking on his door — though it may not be for the reason you think.

The Happy Days actor recalled the story on Monday’s episode of the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett and revealed there was quite a twist ending.

On the topic of fans, mail, and the most devoted asking Winkler to sign “parts of their anatomy,” the Fonz actor recalled an instance when he was relaxing at home and wasn’t expecting any visitors. Unfortunately for Fonz, relaxing that night entailed the use of recreational marijuana, which wouldn’t have posed an issue if it weren’t for the nature of his visitors.

“So I’m sitting in my apartment. I have a Victrola because everything was vinyl. I went to Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard. I bought Dan Fogelberg, and I was listening to Dan Fogelberg on my rented Victrola. The door knocks. I get up. There are three men with badges,” he recalled. “And I said, ‘Oh no, you do not smell what you think you’re smelling.’ Oh my god.”

Hayes, putting two and two together, chimed in, “There was some weed going.”

Winkler continued: “And they said, ‘We’re with the FBI. We’re not here for that. We just wanted to meet the Fonz.'”

“That’s so funny,” reacted Arnett.

Bateman added: “That’s a bit of an abuse of their assets, right? They just looked up your address?”

Winkler admitted that it didn’t even bother him at the time: “I was so happy that I was not being put in handcuffs that I didn’t care what they did,” he said.

“You’re so right, you’re so happy that you’re not getting busted for having a big pile of stinky bud,” Arnett added.

The four actors then carried on their conversation, winding through topics including Yale Drama School, Shakespeare monologues, and leaf blowers.

Winkler, best known for originating the character Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days, more recently starred in Bill Hader‘s series Barry as acting teacher Gene Cousineau.