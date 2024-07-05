Danny Trejo Fights Back After Attacked With Water Balloon at July 4th Parade

Machete star Danny Trejo was enjoying the Fourth of July celebrations in California on Thursday until things took a turn after his vintage car was pelted with water balloons.

The From Dusk till Dawn actor was attending the Independence Day parade in Sunland-Tujunga, California, when a fellow partygoer attacked Trejo’s vintage convertible with a water balloon. This upset Trejo, who got out of his car to confront the assailant, resulting in a street scuffle.

As reported by TMZ, Trejo and his friends exited the vehicle but apparently confronted the wrong people. This led to lots of pushing and shoving, with bystanders holding Trejo back as he yelled at the culprits.

One bystander captured part of the confrontation on video and later shared it on social media (which you can watch below).

“He got hit with a water ballooning his #vinyage car, came down and a brawl broke out. Not cool Sunland Tujunga. We can do better and Danny is a good dude. Respectful and taking pictures with fans and having a good time,” the Instagram user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnie Abramyan | ArnieVille (@arnieabramyan)

According to TMZ, law enforcement received a call about a “big fight” but the crowd had already dispersed when they arrived, so no arrests were made.

Trejo told the outlet that he had been hit with the water balloon for no reason and was sad that the situation had happened, as he had “nothing but love for the parade.”

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico star referred to the water balloon incident as “childish” and said the people who threw it at him were “cowards,” noting that those throwing the balloons were at least in their 30s.

This only added to what has been a tough week for the Breaking Bad alum, who announced on Monday (July 1) that his pet chihuahua, Dixie, passed away at 16 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo)

“Hold your babies tight for me please. Today I lost my little Dixie Wixie,” the actor shared on Instagram alongside a photo of him holding his beloved pet in his arms.