Poaching isn’t just for pears and eggs, apparently.

On this week’s episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, the other meaning of the word gets Chef Gordon all fired up when one of the contestants stoops to stealing customers. And honestly, we kind of respect her hustle.

After last week’s season opener saw Ramsay and competitor-slash-colleague, Lisa Vanderpump, picking teams of seven from Season 2’s top 14 culinary-biz entrepreneurs, the Britain-set battle is officially on. And in their first challenge, the teams must create a bespoke menu for a food truck that will cater to hungry folks at a southwest London retail-and-leisure hot spot. The catch? Not only must the food be top-drawer, but the truck must make a profit, as well. The team that brings in the lowest dough will, as Ramsay explained to us, “be facing a severe grilling by Lisa and I, going over the breakdown of how they failed and looking at the results.”

That said, it’s clear one of Vanderpump’s picks has as much audacity as some of her reality-show employees when it comes to getting their bag. In TV Insider’s exclusive clip (which you can watch above), Whiny Baby Wine maven Jess begins to poach people in line waiting for grub from the truck run by Gordon’s team, going so far as to “hijack” a couple guests and walking them over to Vanderpump’s mobile chicken stand.

What the clip doesn’t show is that this is allegedly standard operating procedure for Lisa. As Ramsay revealed last week, his new costar was just as saucy when it came to filling her till during the challenge. “She was offering selfies for a sandwich,” he admitted with a laugh. “She was literally drumming up business, screaming at the top of her voice, ‘I’ll give you a selfie if you buy my sandwich.’ I mean, come on!”

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox