Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Under Federal Criminal Investigation in New York Amid Multiple Lawsuits

Three months after law enforcement agents raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper and record executive is officially under federal criminal investigation.

According to NBC News, which cited two sources familiar with Combs’ legal situation, a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York is hearing evidence as part of the investigation into the Bad Boy Records founder. Details of what precisely the grand jury is looking at have yet to be revealed.

The outlet reports that federal authorities notified Combs’ legal team last week that he was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation. However, it was stated that there is no indication that charges are imminent and that Combs has not received a target letter.

An individual is labeled a target when prosecutors likely intend to seek an indictment from the grand jury against the person, according to legal experts (though the Southern District of New York is not required to send one). A person’s status can also be upgraded or downgraded during the course of an investigation.

Combs has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking from several women over the past seven months and had his properties in Los Angeles and Miami raided by law enforcement back in March.

In May, CNN obtained security surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel that showed Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, the singer Cassie Ventura, in 2016. Combs settled a federal lawsuit filed by Ventura last November.

After the security footage was released, Combs, who had originally denied Ventura’s claims, took to Instagram where he shared an apology video.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said in the video. “I was f**ked up… I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses… I take full responsibility.”

Since the allegations came to light, Hulu scrapped a planned reality series centered on Combs and his seven children, and Howard University stripped the producer of his honors.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text INFO to 233733. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.