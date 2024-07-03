2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Races TV Schedule on NBC Sports

NASCAR hopes more history will be made in Chicago’s Grant Park this weekend as racing returns to the city’s downtown streets July 6-7.

Cup Series stars Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell battle on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course around and through Grant Park on the shore of Lake Michigan on Sunday for the Grant Park 165 on NBC & Peacock.

New Zealand’s Shane van Gisbergen (pictured above) won Chicago’s Cup Series Race last year in his first NASCAR start. The race was delayed by weather and eventually shortened due to rain and darkness. NASCAR shortened this year’s race down from 100 laps and 220 miles to 75 laps and 165 miles.

Action begins Saturday with the Xfinity Series The Loop 110 qualifying and race on USA Network, NBC and Peacock.

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Races on NBC Sports

All times Eastern/Central

Saturday, July 6

10a/9a c: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110 Qualifying at Chicago Street Course, USA Network

12:30/11:30a c: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 165 Practice and Qualifying at Chicago Street Course, USA Network

3/2c: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110 Countdown to Green, NBC & Peacock

3:30/2:30c, NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course, NBC & Peacock

Sunday, July 7

4/3c: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 165 Countdown to Green, NBC & Peacock

4:30/3:30c: NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, NBC & Peacock