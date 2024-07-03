‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Keke Jabbar Dies at 42

Keke Jabbar, a cast member on OWN’s reality television series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has died. She was 42.

Jabbar’s passing was announced by social media personality Marcella Speaks, who read a statement from Jabbar’s family during a YouTube live stream on Tuesday, July 2. In the statement, Speaks revealed that Jabbar died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.” A cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke,” the family’s statement read. “She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family.”

Jabbar’s cousin and Love & Marriage co-star, LaTisha Scott, also confirmed the passing on her own Instagram page, writing, “At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaTisha Scott, MBA, MRED, Broker (@latishamscott)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville revolves around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group. The couples are longtime friends and avid socialites with strong personalities and strong points of view, each facing the realities of dealing with love and marriage while wanting to make this huge undertaking a success.

Jabbar and Scott often clashed throughout their time on the reality series, including a scene from last season where Jabbar threw a drink in Scott’s face during a heated confrontation.

During last season’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion episode, the show’s producer, Carlos King, questioned Jabbar about her behavior, bringing up accusations of her using hard drugs.

“I’ve never taken any kind of hard drug,” Jabbar said. “I’ve never taken anything, heroin, cocaine, crack… I’ve never taken anything like that.”

Jabbar is survived by her three children, her husband, her parents, and cousins.