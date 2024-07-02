‘Jeopardy!’: ‘Chicago’ Clue Leaves Competitor Stumped in Two-Player Final Face Off

Jeopardy!‘s latest game put players to the pop culture test with its final clue that left one of two remaining competitors completely stumped.

In the July 2 game, returning champion and healthcare IT analyst Matt Brooks faced off against mechanical engineer Chris Nichols and non-profit communications director Kelly Proulx for a chance to continue his streak, but his poor gameplay leading up to Final Jeopardy! knocked him out of the competition as he ended Double Jeopardy! with -$400.

This left Kelly and Chris to face off against one another in the Final Jeopardy! round, which could have been a close match as she entered the round with $13,200 and he entered the round with $8,400. The category for Final Jeopardy! was “Movie & Stage Characters,” with the clue reading, “Acquitted of shooting her lover in 1924, Beulah Annan was the inspiration for this character in a play, film, and musical.”

The correct response was “Who is Roxie Hart?” the character portrayed by Renée Zellweger in the 2002 film adaptation of Chicago that won Best Picture at the 2003 Oscars. Only Kelly was correct, making her $3,601 wager a profitable one for a final score of $16,801. Meanwhile, Chris risked everything and delivered the wrong response, leaving him with a final score of $0.

It turned out that Kelly’s pop culture knowledge about the real-life figure whose story was adapted for the stage musical and movie paid off. For those less familiar, the character Roxie Hart first emerged in Maurine Dallas Watkins’s play Chicago and was again revisited in the 1942 movie Roxie Hart starring Ginger Rogers. Eventually, Roxie took center stage in the 1960s musical adaptation of Chicago by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon which was translated for the screen in 2002.

