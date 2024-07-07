[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Orphan Black: Echoes Season 1 Episode 3 “Pegasus Girl.”]

Orphan Black: Echoes, in the latest episode, delves into the past of the younger printout, Jules (Amanda Fix), and in the present, she goes on her own journey to try to get answers about who she is, but she does, in the end, return to Lucy (Krysten Ritter). Why would someone want versions at two different ages of the same person? That’s something both want to know, but just because Jules has turned to Lucy doesn’t necessarily mean she trusts her.

“I think that everything is so upside down for her in the world and she’s suddenly kind of in a position where this thing that makes no sense to her is starting to make a little more sense,” creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Anna Fishko tells TV Insider. “And Lucy’s really her only source for that information. And I don’t know if it’s like, ‘I totally trust you,’ but I think it’s, ‘If I’m going to actually find out the truth, I’m going to need to actually spend time with you and get into this together with you.’ And so she’s still, I think, a little bit wary there but does know that there is some validity to what Lucy’s saying.”

This latest episode reveals that Jules’ first memory is waking up in a hospital, with that pink substance from the printer behind her ear. She’s told that she was in a car crash with her parents (who both died), and her heart stopped on the way to the hospital. The lack of oxygen to her brain for that time caused her long-term memory loss. Her doctor, Pam Teller (Marnie McPhail), works with her to “remember” what she’s lost (a.k.a. retain what someone else wants her to), her “friend” comes to visit her, and she meets her foster family.

In the present, as Jules is questioning everything she thought she knew about herself, Pam stops by her school to “check” on her. Then, Jules has Wes (Liam Diaz) read her diary, and when she puts the text into a search engine, it leads to a book. Did she plagiarize or not write the diary? The author is local, so Jules insists on Wes joining her to go see him. It turns out the author wrote the diary; he was told it was for a study, a new therapy technique. So if that’s a lie, is her whole life? Is she really a printout?

After that, Jules goes back to see Lucy with her questions about who she is and why she was made. Lucy, after her own research led her to the medical center where Jules “recovered,” thinks Pam’s involved. She also heard about the nightmare Jules is having and knows that they’ve been having the same one. If only they could see more details… Jules suggests they use the drug she makes; kids have been snorting it and dream tripping. Maybe it will allow them to see something new.

