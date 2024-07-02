‘Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei Hits Back at Claims He’s ‘Broke’ After Appearing on Show

Joey Graziadei wants fans to know he’s “not broke” and his credit score is just fine, despite it previously bombing while he was away filming The Bachelor for three months.

The reality star took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (July 1), where he posted a video (as part of an ad for a credit and financial management platform) claiming he is “not broke” and is living with his fiancée Kelsey Anderson and her roommates “out of choice.”

This comes after Anderson, who received Graziadei’s final rose on the latest season of The Bachelor, appeared on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast last month and discussed her and Graziadei’s current living situation.

“He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me,’” Anderson shared. “I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in. They’re like, ‘We can’t wait to get to know Joey,’ and it’s kinda like a New Girl situation.”

Graziadei, who also appeared on Tartick’s podcast, revealed, “I went on a TV show and I come back and my credit score bombed. I was like, ‘I can’t even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.'”

“[My credit score] was at 730, and I went on the show, and I had a payment from a credit card that I didn’t answer for two and a half months. I dropped, like, 80 points. Like, what the f***?” he added.

This led some fans to think Graziadei was in financial trouble, but in his latest video, he assured his followers that there was nothing to worry about.

“Let me set the record straight. I’m not broke; I’m doing just fine,” Graziadei stated. “But I am temporarily living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease.”

He continued, “But my credit score did in fact drop by a substantial amount when I was away on the show. This all came from me missing one small payment when I was away on the show for three months. It resulted in my credit score taking a large hit.”

“But since that time, I’ve been able to raise my credit score,” he added. “This can happen to anyone.”

Graziadei, who was born and raised in Royersford, Pennsylvania, is now living with Anderson at her three-bedroom apartment in New Orleans; however, the couple plans to move to New York later this summer.