What better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with the iconic game show The Price is Right? CBS is getting in the holiday spirit during its daytime shows on Thursday, July 4, with special episodes of the Drew Carey-hosted game show and the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Price Is Right celebrates Independence Day with Plinko, which, as you can see in the sneak peek above, gives the chance to win up to $50,000. The contestant starts off with one chip, and he then has the chance to win four more.

In the episode, players have the chance to win all-American cars, the ultimate backyard BBQ, and a 20’ party boat. The special holiday-themed episode also marks the 50th anniversary of the popular “Card Game,” in which contestants take their chances with a deck of cards to win a new car.

The Price Is Right is network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. While the season will be ending with this special themed-episode, as Carey told TV Insider in our exclusive interview, “I just like doing regular shows mostly. But what I want to do is go to Seoul, South Korea, and do a USO show. Maybe do a whole week and have K-pop bands on as special guests to help play the prizes. Korea is one of our strongest allies, and I think it would help put a dent in some of the Asian hate that’s out there right now. I talked to people at USO, and they’re all for it. I pitched it to CBS and Fremantle [the company that produces Price] over and over and over again.”

As for The Bold and the Beautiful‘s special episode, there will, of course, be fireworks. As the Forrester family celebrates the 4th of July, Hope (Annika Noelle) has to come to terms with Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) surprise engagement to Paris (Diamond White). Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) shares her concern with Bill (Don Diamont) about his newfound relationship with Poppy (Romy Park).

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, 1:30/12:30c, CBS