Nothing quite says Summer Olympics like beach volleyball. The sport involves sun, sand, and a whole lot of sweat. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, there’ll be dozens of beach volleyball games to watch on TV, streaming, and digital devices, so to guide to your watching plans, here’s a comprehensive guide to every event of the season.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

8 a.m. – Match 1: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

9 a.m. – Match 2: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

12 p.m. – Match 3: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

1 p.m. – Match 4: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 5: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

5 p.m. – Match 6: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11 p.m. – Pool Play (USA)*

Sunday, July 28

2 a.m. – Pool Play (USA)*

3 a.m. – Match 7: M or W Pool Play (USA)

4 a.m. – Match 8: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

5 a.m. – Match 9: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 a.m. – Match 10: M or W Pool Play (Digital Live)

7 a.m. – Match 10: M or W Pool Play (USA)*

9 a.m. – Match 11: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

10 a.m. – Match 12: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Match 13: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

2 p.m. – Match 14: M or W Pool Play (E!)

3 p.m.- Match 15: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 16: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

7 p.m. – Pool Play (USA)*

Monday, July 29

2 a.m. – Pool Play (USA)*

3 a.m. – Match 17: M or W Pool Play (USA)

4 a.m. – Match 18: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

5 a.m. – Match 19: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 a.m. – Match 20: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6:15 a.m. – Pool Play (E!)*

9 a.m. – Match 21: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

10 a.m. – Match 22: M or W Pool Play (E!)

11 a.m. – Match 23: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

1 p.m. – Pool Play (E!)*

2 p.m. – Match 24: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Match 25: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 26: M or W Pool Play (Digital Live)

5 p.m. – Match 26: M or W Pool Play (USA)*

Tuesday, July 30

3 a.m. – Match 27: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 a.m. – Match 28: M or W Pool Play (E!)

5 a.m. – Match 29: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 a.m. – Match 30: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

9 a.m. – Match 31: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

10 a.m. – Match 32: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Match 33: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

2 p.m. – Match 34: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Match 34: M or W Pool Play (E!)*

3 p.m. – Match 35: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 36: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 p.m. – Match 36: M or W Pool Play (USA)*

11 p.m. – Match 36: M or W Pool Play (USA)*

Wednesday, July 31

3 a.m. – Match 37: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 a.m. – Match 38: M or W Pool Play (E!)

5 a.m. – Match 39: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 a.m. – Match 40: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

9 a.m. – Match 41: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

10 a.m. – Match 42: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. -Match 43: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

2 p.m. – Match 44: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Match 45: M or W Pool Play (Digital Live)

4 p.m. – Match 46: M or W Pool Play (Digital Live)

4:45 p.m. – Match 46: M or W Pool Play (USA)*

7 p.m. – Match 45: M or W Pool Play (USA)*

9 p.m. – Beach Volleyball, Shooting (USA)

Thursday, August 1

3 a.m. – Match 47: M or W Pool Play (USA)

4 a.m. – Match 48: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

5 a.m. – Match 49: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 a.m. – Match 50: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

9 a.m. – Beach Volleyball, Golf (NBC Ch. 519)

9 a.m. – Match 51: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

10 a.m. – Match 52: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Match 53: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

12:20 p.m. – Beach Volleyball & More (Paris Extra 2)

2 p.m. – Match 54: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Match 55: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 56: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4:05 p.m. – Match 56: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)*

7 p.m. – Pool Play*

11:20 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Beach Volleyball & More (Paris Extra 2)

Friday, August 2

3 a.m. – Match 57: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 a.m. – Match 58: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

5 a.m. – Match 59: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 a.m. – Match 60: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

7 a.m. – Pool Play (E!)*

9 a.m. – Match 61: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

10 a.m. – Match 62: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Match 63: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11:10 a.m. – Pool Play (USA)*

2 p.m. – Match 64: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

3 p.m. – Match 65: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 66: M or W Pool Play (NBC Ch. 519)

Saturday, August 3

2 a.m. – Pool Play (USA)*

3 a.m. – Match 67: M or W Pool Play (USA)

4 a.m. – Match 68: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

5 a.m. – Match 69: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

6 a.m. – Match 70: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

10 a.m. – Match 71: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

11 a.m. – Match 72: M or W Pool Play (Digital)

12 p.m. – Match 73: M or W Lucky Loser (Digital)

3 p.m. – Match 74: M or W Lucky Loser (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 75: M or W Lucky Loser (Digital)

4:45 p.m. – Match 75: M or W Lucky Loser (CNBC)*

5 p.m. – Match 76: M or W Lucky Loser (Digital)

Sunday, August 4

3 a.m. – Match 77: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Match 78: M or W Round of 16 (CNBC)

7 a.m. – Match 79: M or W Round of 16 (E!)

8 a.m. – Match 80: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

10:15 a.m. – Match 81: M or W Round of 16 (USA)

11 a.m. – Match 81: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)*

11:25 a.m. – Match 81: M or W Round of 16 (E!)*

12 p.m. – Match 82: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

3 p.m. – Match 83: M or W Round of 16 (CNBC)

4 p.m. – Match 84: M or W Round of 16 (NBC Ch. 519)

Monday, August 5

12:45 a.m. – Round of 16 (USA)

3 a.m. – Match 85: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Match 86: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

7 a.m. – Match 87: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Match 87: M or W Round of 16 (USA)*

8 a.m. – Match 88: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

11 a.m. – Match 89: M or W Round of 16 (E!)

12 p.m. – Match 90: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

3 p.m. – Match 91: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

4 p.m. – Match 92: M or W Round of 16 (Digital)

5 p.m. – Match 92: M or W Round of 16 (NBC Ch. 519)*

Tuesday, August 6

1 a.m. – Round of 16 (USA)*

11 a.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 1 (Digital)

12 p.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 2 (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Beach Volleyball, Cycling (USA)

3 p.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 3 (E!)

4 p.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 4 (NBC Ch. 519)

10:30 p.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 4 (USA)*

Wednesday, August 7

11 a.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 1 (E!)

12 p.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 2 (NBC Ch. 519)

3 p.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 3 (E!)

4 p.m. – M or W Quarterfinal 4 (NBC Ch. 519)

10:30 p.m. – Quarterfinal (USA)*

Thursday, August 8

11 a.m. – M or W Semifinal 1 (E!)

12 p.m.: Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (NBC Ch. 519)*

3 p.m. – M or W Semifinal 1 (E!)*

4 p.m. – M or W Semifinal 2 (Digital)

Friday, August 9

3 p.m. – Women’s Bronze Final (USA)

4:30 p.m. – Women’s Gold Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Saturday, August 10