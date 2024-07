Basketball is one of the biggest events in all of the Summer Olympics‘ roster because it’s always a nail-biter right to the end. Which country’s teams will emerge from the court victorious?

We’ll find out soon, and to help you avoid jumping through a bunch of hoops to find out how to watch every single match as soon as it airs, here’s a comprehensive breakdown of every basketball event on the 2024 Paris Olympics schedule.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

4 a.m. – Basketball, Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

5 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Australia vs. TBD (Digital)

5:30 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Australia vs. TBD (CNBC)*

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Germany vs. Japan (Digital)

11:15 a.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. TBD (CNBC)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group A: TBD vs. Canada (Digital)

3:15 p.m. – Men’s Group A: TBD vs. Canada (CNBC)

8 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Germany vs. Japan (USA)

Sunday, July 28

4 a.m. – Basketball, Judo & More (Paris Extra 1)

5 a.m. – Men’s Group C: South Sudan vs. TBD (Digital)

5:05 a.m. – Men’s Group C: South Sudan vs. TBD (CNBC)

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Spain vs. China (Digital)

11:15 a.m. – Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. USA (NBC Ch. 519)

3 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Basketball & More (Paris Extra 1)

5 p.m. – Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. USA (USA)

Monday, July 29

5 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Nigeria vs. Australia (Digital)

5 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Nigeria vs. Australia (Digital) 7:30 a.m. – Women’s Group C: Germany vs. Belgium (Digital)

11:15 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Canada vs. France (Digital)

3 p.m. – Women’s Group C: USA vs. Japan (USA)

Tuesday, July 30

12:30 a.m. – Women’s Group C: USA vs. Japan (USA)*

5 a.m. – Men’s Group A: TBD vs. TBD (E!)

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Australia (Digital)

7:45 a.m. – Mens’ Group A: Canada vs. Australia (USA)

11:15 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Japan vs. France (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group B: TBD vs. Germany (Digital)

Wednesday, July 31

4 a.m. – Basketball & More (Paris Extra 1)

4 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Puerto Rico vs. Spain (Digital)

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Group A: China vs. Serbia (Digital)

11:15 a.m. – Men’s Group C: TBD vs. Serbia (E!)

2:45 p.m. – Men’s Group C: USA vs. South Sudan (USA)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Basketball & More (Paris Extra 1)

Thursday, August 1

1 a.m. – Men’s Group C: USA vs. South Sudan (USA)*

5 a.m. – Women’s Group C: Japan vs. Germany (Digital)

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Australia vs. Canada (Digital)

11:15 a.m. – Women’s Group B: France vs. Nigeria

2:45 p.m. – Women’s Group C: Belgium vs. USA (USA)

Friday, August 2

5 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Japan vs. TBD (Digital)

11 a.m. – Basketball, Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

11:15 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Canada vs. TBD (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. Germany (Digital)

3:50 p.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. Germany (E!)

Saturday, August 3

5 a.m. – Women’s Group A: China vs. Puerto Rico (Digital)

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Serbia vs. Spain (Digital)

11:15 a.m. – Men’s Group C: TBD vs. USA (NBC Ch. 519)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan (CNBC — reairing 8 p.m. USA)

6 p.m. – Men’s Group C: USA vs. TBD (USA)

Sunday, August 4

5 a.m. – Women’s Group C: Japan vs. Belgium (Digital)

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria (Digital)

11 a.m. – Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA (USA)

3 p.m. – Women’s Group B: Australia vs. France (Digital)

11 p.m. – Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA (USA)

Tuesday, August 6

5 a.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 1 (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal (E!)

12 p.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 3 (Digital)

3:15 p.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 4 (USA)

11:30 p.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 4 (USA)*

Wednesday, August 7

5 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 1 (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 2 (Digital)

12 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 3 (Digital)

3:30 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (USA)

11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Basketball & More (Paris Extra 2)

11:30 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (USA)*

Thursday, August 8

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal 1 (USA)

2:45 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal (USA — reairing 11:30 p.m. on USA)

3 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

Friday, August 9

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Semifinal 1 (NBC Ch. 519)

3 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

6 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal (USA)*

8 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal (USA)*

Saturday, August 10

5 a.m. – Men’s Bronze Final (USA)

1 p.m. – Men’s Bronze Final (USA)*

3:30 p.m. – Men’s Gold Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Sunday, August 11